Duke signee shines despite team’s struggles at Chick-fil-A Classic

Cam Reddish couldn’t find any positives from this weekend’s performance at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
The Duke signee and his Westtown (Pa.) team went 0-3 following the 77-67 loss to Huntington Prep at the 16th annual event at Richland Northeast High School.
“It was terrible, awful,” said Reddish, who picked up a technical later in the second half. “We didn’t get any Ws, so that wasn’t the goal. We got to get back home and get right.”
Moments after the loss, fans in Duke gear were coming up to him wanting a picture or to get a glimpse of a likely future one-and-done prospect. That’s become a regular occurrence for Reddish and something he’s had to get used to handling.
Never miss a local story.
Reddish doesn’t have the notoriety or social media attention that other top recruits in his class have, such as Zion Williamson (1 million Instagram followers) and Bol Bol (437,000 followers). But he has passed both of them in one of the national rankings.
Reddish, who has about 9,000 followers on Twitter, is ranked No. 1 in latest 247Sports rankings for Class of 2018.
“At first, I didn’t like it. I wasn’t an outspoken kid. I’m getting more used to and trying to become accustomed to it,” Reddish said. “Obviously it is great to have the spotlight on me whatever. I love it, but at the end of the day I got to work hard and improve.”
Reddish’s versatility and ability to play three or four positions is reason scouts think he will be a one-and-done at Duke. He had an impressive showing at Team USA camp in November and former NBA star Penny Hardaway, an assistant at the camp, told reporters Reddish was the best player there.
ESPN’s Jon Givony compared Reddish’s game to NBA All-Star Paul George.
“He’s very much a prototype with his size, body, length, and athleticism. He should have no problem guarding fours with that length and body type,” Givony told SBNation. “Offensively, he can play any position, point guard, the two, the three. He can do a lot of different things. I think he’s a really unique guy.”
In three games at Chick-fil-A Classic, Reddish averaged 25.6 points and eight rebounds in the contest, despite facing constant double teams, and was named to the all-tournament team.
Comments