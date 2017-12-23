Duke signee shines despite team’s struggles at Chick-fil-A Classic

More Videos 2:11 Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller Pause 1:57 Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title 1:57 Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond 2:00 Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:24 What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 1:16 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class 1:00 South Carolina season ends at College Cup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Duke signee Cam Reddish making recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson Westtown senior and Duke signee Cam Reddish is doing his best to recruit Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson to be his teammate next year. Westtown senior and Duke signee Cam Reddish is doing his best to recruit Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson to be his teammate next year. lbezjak@thestate.com

