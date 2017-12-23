Providence Day, Oak Hill take championship titles at Chick-fil-A Classic

2:11 Watch: Providence Day wins Chick-fil-A Classic in OT thriller Pause

1:57 Watch: Oak Hill wins fourth Chick-fil-A Classic title

2:00 Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

0:24 What Will Muschamp wants in a 10th assistant coach

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

0:32 Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park