Providence Day, Oak Hill take championship titles at Chick-fil-A Classic

Gray Collegiate fell just short of becoming the sixth team from South Carolina to win a championship at the Chick-fil-A Classic when they dropped a 77-71 decision to Providence Day School of Charlotte in the American Division title game Saturday night.
Trey Wertz started the overtime period with a 3-pointer for the Chargers, and they never trailed again. Isaac Suffren added another 3-pointer, and American Division MYP Devon Dotson added two free throws as it was too much for the War Eagles to overcome.
The biggest lead by either team in the second half was a four-point margin by Gray. There were nine ties and nine lead changes in the final 16 minutes.
Dotson tied the game with a jumper with 30 seconds remaining. Gray Collegiate (9-2) had a chance to win it in regulation but Gary missed a jumper from just above the free throw line as time expired.
Dotson, a Kansas signee, scored 28 points with 10 rebounds to lead the way for Providence Day. Suffren, an unsigned senior, added 27 points and Wertz, a Santa Clara signee, chipped in with 16.
Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary, a member of the All-tournament team, finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds which included eight on the offensive end. Michael Marsh contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.
American Division Championship
Providence Day School (NC) 77, Gray Collegiate 71
PDS – Devon Dotson 28, Isaac Suffren 27, Trey Wertz 16, Miralia 6. GC – Juwan Gary 29, Michael Marsh 18, J. Robinson 9, Bruner 9, K. Robinson 4, Rivers 2.
National Division
Championship
Oak Hill (VA) 73, IMG Academy (FL) 71
Oak Hill’s success at the Chick-fil-A Classic continues. The national power that is ranked No. 3 by USA Today won its record fourth Chick-fil-A Classic Championship with a thrilling 73-71 victory over IMG Academy to claim the National Division title.
Will Richardson hit a pull up jumper in the lane with five seconds remaining for the game-winner. No. 8 IMG Academy had a chance to the win, but its 3-pointer from the corner came up short at the buzzer.
“I didn’t know how we would play really,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said. “We haven’t been behind the whole tournament, the whole year really and this is our 17th game. Richardson kept his composure and got a bucket at the rim.”
The Warriors (17-0) have made an appearance at the Chick-fil-A classic every other year starting in 2011 and have won it all four times they’ve ventured to Columbia. Smith cherishes every chance to play in one of the nation’s marquee high school basketball events.
“Early in the year, I looked at this tournament and seven teams were ranked in the top 15,” he said. “This is a hard tournament to win, and we were lucky to win this year. We had about a 13-point lead, then about three minutes later, we’re down three. But we scored quickly and took the lead back.”
Kentucky signee Keldon Johnson, the National Division MVP, finished with 25 points. Richardson, an Oregon signee, added 17 points and six assists.
Silvio de Sousa of IMG Academy (8-1) was named the Most Outstanding Player for the National Division. He finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. De Sousa is a mid-year enrollee at Kansas and this was his final game for IMG. He’s eligible to play for Kansas starting 12/29 when they play Texas.
IMG – Silvio de Sousa 25, Jahmius Ramsey 17, Darius Days 15, Noah Farrakhan 10, Green 4. OH – Keldon Johnson 25, Will Richardson 17, David McCormack 14, Keyontae Johnson 13, E. Johnson 4.
National Division Third Place
Findlay Prep (NV) 70, Prolific Prep (CA) 57
PP – Sekou Toure 15, Alimamy Koroma 12, Jordan Brown 12, Jeenathon Williams 11, Eyisi 4, Sow 3. FP – Bol Bol 21, Kyler Edwards 15, Reggie Chaney 11, Mensah 7, Moss 5, Washington 4, Glendenning 3, Smith 2, Schwietz 2.
American Division Third Place
Cox Mill (NC) 77, Porter Gaud 66
CM – Wendell Moore 27, Reshon “Leaky” Black 19, Cline 8, Davis 7, Bynum 5, Stone-Carrawell 5, Hall 2, Sedergren 2, Baruti 2. PG – Aaron Nesmith 37, Jake Lanford 13, James 5, Whatley 4, Wojcik 3, Shannon 2, Schwartz 2.
Paul VI (VA) 84, Cannon School (NC) 62
P – Jeremy Roach 28, Joshua Oduro 12, Keels 8, Robinson 8, Slater 7, Harris 6, Freeman 6, Joyner 4, Latimer 3, Ford 2. CS – Jairus Hamilton 26, Qon Murphy 18, Cox 9, Parker 7, Lancaster 2.
Keenan 57, Westside (GA) 55
W – Khavon Moore 21, Desmon Foston 12, Divinity Taylor 6, Jones 5, Holloway 5, Divine Taylor 4, Reeves 2. K – Latrell Taylor 20, Terrian Tyler 10, Sanders 9, Stone 8, Jones 6, Horton 2, Garrett 2.
Huntington Prep (WV) 77, Westtown (PA) 67
W – Cam Reddish 28, Jalen Gaffney 15, Jake Forrester 14, Berger 6, Kpann 3, Camden 1. HP – Marvin Price 19, Johnathan McGriff 14, Dontarius James 14, Brakefield 9, Nwuba 7, Kuminga 6, McNeilly 5, Christmas 3.
Corner Canyon (UT) 50, Lower Richland 43
CC – John Mitchell 17, Gabe Toombs 15, Jensen 6, Welling 4, Emery 4, Miller 2, Warnock 2. LR – Christian Brown 12, Scott 9, Higgins 8, Richardson 6, Hughes 4, Hicks 2, Tatum-McConner 2.
