Why Midlands high school basketball games are coming to TV

After broadcasting weekly high school football games the past two seasons, WACH Fox is expanding to high school basketball.
The network will debut its six-game Rush’s High School Hoops schedule beginning with Friday’s Spring Valley at Irmo boys and girls doubleheader. The games will be carried on WACH’s Fox 57.2 digital station, 1250 on Time Warner Cable and streamed online at www.wach.com.
“We have been talking about doing this for a couple of years,” WACH Fox sports anchor and former NFL linebacker Corey Miller said. “We saw the success we had with football and the championship games last year. This is also a good way to get more exposure for the kids. We are happy to be doing both girls and boys games.
“We have such great talent and teams in our area and state and this is a great way to highlight them.”
Never miss a local story.
Miller said they possibly might add more games next year.
Miller will handle play-by-play duties with former South Carolina point guard “The Captain” Carey Rich doing color commentary. The final game of the schedule will be Ben Lippen and Hammond on Feb. 9.
WACH Fox also will carry high school basketball state championship games for the second straight year. The title contests will be March 2-3 at Colonial Life Arena.
Hoops on TV
The 2018 Rush’s high school hoops schedule. All games boys and girls doubleheaders beginning at 6 p.m.
Jan. 5: Spring Valley at Irmo
Jan. 12: Ridge View at Richland Northeast
Jan. 19: Orangeburg-Wilkinson at A.C. Flora
Jan. 26: Pelion at Brookland-Cayce
Feb. 2: Crestwood at Lakewood
Feb. 9: Ben Lippen at Hammond
Comments