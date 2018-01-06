Former Irmo standout sets major milestone at Francis Marion

Detrek Browning made history Saturday.
The former Irmo standout became the all-time leading scorer in Francis Marion history after he scored 19 points in the 66-59 loss to Clayton State.
Browning scored 11 points in the opening half on 4-of-6 shooting to equal Carlton Farr’s school-record total of 1,863 set between 1990 and 1995. He broke the record by grabbing a tip-pass from junior Brandon Parker and hitting a step-back three-pointer from the left corner just 1:39 into the second half.
Browning has 1,871 points in 96 career games, while Farr appeared in 119 contests. Browning also ranks second on both the Patriot career assists (357) and steals (200) lists. Browning becomes the third player all-time to sit atop the scoring list, joining Allen Floyd (20 years) and Farr (23 years).
Browning was part of two state championship teams at Irmo including a 29-0 team his senior year.
