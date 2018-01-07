Saturday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saluda 60, Lexington 59
S: Carroll 2, Hill 1, Star Ergle 42, Ouzts 2, Watson 9, Lott 4. L: Olivia Thompson 29, Monroe 2, Nichols 3, Davis 6, Alanna Langford 15, Foulks 4
Brookland-Cayce 61, Ben Lippen 39
BC: Moore 6, Anderson 6, Keitt 13, Benn 12, Perry 12, Dolsanty 3, Pettus 7, Oliver 2. BL: Rew 6, Moore 3, Cache Jones 11, Trawick 9, Myangel Witherspoon 10
LATE FRIDAY
South Pointe 69, Ridge View 65 (OT)
SP: Trianty Adams 10, Jamia Blake 18, Scarlett Gilmore 25, Chisam 5, Davis 2, Robeason 9. RV: Aliyahh Kelley 11, Essence Marshall 17, Bolden 6, Scott 6, Acox 7, Whitmore 4, Mckeyzia Harts 12, Thompson 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brookland-Cayce 79, Ben Lippen 66
BC: Dominique Perry 35, William Taylor 18, Antonio Reese 10, J. Pradubsrie 9, Moore 7, T. McCoy 1. BL: J. Bellamy 22, R. McCray 16, Delhafen 9, Cureton 8, Gibbs 6, Haynesworth 4, Reasons 3, Brown 1
Lexington 73, Saluda 54
L: Vandergeest 8, Mason Carver 16, Green 3, Foulks 6, Long 4, Corley 6, Alvarez 2, Tyler Reed 25. S: Graham 2, Hartley 8, Brooks 15, Baker 6, Wright 4,Robinson 2, Johnson 15, Quattlebaum 2
Blythewood 83, Dreher 57
B: Jonathan Breeland 27, Tre Jackson 21, Manuel 3, Williams 5, Thompson 4, Range 2, Robert Braswell 17, Heatley 2, Isreal 2. D: Grant 17, Darby 5, Clark 5, King 5, Brown 16, Beck 9
WRESTLING
Blue Devil Invitational
Team Scores: Chapin 223, River Bluff 179; Belton Honea Path 157.5; Lexington 143; Woodmont 134.5; Emerald 131.5; Beaufort 88; Pickens 88; Irmo 84; Swansea 81.5; Maiden 66; May River 65; Gilbert 64; Blythewood 63; Dutch Fork 60.5; Airport 50.5; Hilton Head 45; Cardinal Newman 44; Columbia 40; Richland Northeast 38; Brookland-Cayce 29; Whale Branch 27; Hammond 17; Dreher 16; A.C. Flora 13; Ridge View 8
Individual winners: 106: Brennon Crout (Gilbert); 113: Trenton Patterson (Belton Honea Path); 120: Jacob Brassuer (Lexington); 126: Jordan Reeder (Irmo); Mitchell O’Connor (Chapin); 138: Garrett Starks (Woodmont); 145: Ben Emery (River Bluff); 152; Cole Hodges (Chapin); 160: William Butler (River Bluff); 170: Jacob Callahan (Emerald); 182: Isaac Ortega (River Bluff); 195: Jake Fernicola (Woodmont); 220: Cole Haile (Chapin); 285: Brandon Tucker (Blythewood)
