This week’s Midlands high school basketball schedule

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Tuesday
Airport at Midland Valley
Barnwell at Batesburg-Leesville
Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian
Blythewood at Lexington
Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert
Broome at Newberry
Buford at North Central
CA Johnson at Keenan
Carolina Academy at Northside Christian
Chapin at Lower Richland
Chester at Columbia
Clinton at Mid-Carolina
Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Eau Claire at Fox Creek
Fairfield Central at Camden
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Lancaster at Ridge View
Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
Newberry Academy at WW King
Pelion at Edisto
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Swansea at Strom Thurmond
White Knoll at Dutch Fork
Wilson Hall at Hammond
York at Westwood
Wednesday
Newberry Academy at Whitmire
Orangeburg Prep at Pelion
Thursday
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
Friday
Airport at North Augusta
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville
Cambridge Academy at WW King (girls)
Camden at Chester
Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Chapman at Mid-Carolina
Columbia at Indian Land
Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson
Edisto at Brookland-Cayce
Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
Irmo at River Bluff
Lower Richland at A.C. Flora
Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood
Newberry at Clinton
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy
North Central at Chesterfield
Palmetto Christian at WW King (boys)
Pelion at Swansea
Richard Winn at Newberry Academy
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
Saluda at Keenan
Spring Valley at Dutch Fork
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert
Westwood at Lancaster
White Knoll at Blythewood
Saturday
Irmo at Newberry
Crescent Construction MLK Bash
At Eau Claire
Girls
Cardinal Newman vs. Dreher, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Richland Northeast, 12:30 p.m.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Spring Valley, 2 p.m.
Lower Richland vs. Westwood, 3:30 p.m.
Wilson vs. Ridge View, 5 p.m.
Jan. 15
Crescent Construction MLK Bash
At Eau Claire
Boys
Hartsville vs. Cardinal Newman, 11 a.m.
Sumter vs. Wilson, 12:30 p.m.
Hammond vs. Lower Richland, 2 p.m.
York Prep vs. Lakewood, 3:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Keenan, 5 p.m.
Comments