Lower Richland’s Christian Brown will face his former team Friday when the Diamond Hornets travel to A.C. Flora.
Lower Richland’s Christian Brown will face his former team Friday when the Diamond Hornets travel to A.C. Flora. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Lower Richland’s Christian Brown will face his former team Friday when the Diamond Hornets travel to A.C. Flora. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

High School Basketball

This week’s Midlands high school basketball schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 12:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Tuesday

Airport at Midland Valley

Barnwell at Batesburg-Leesville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian

Blythewood at Lexington

Brookland-Cayce at Gilbert

Broome at Newberry

Buford at North Central

CA Johnson at Keenan

Carolina Academy at Northside Christian

Chapin at Lower Richland

Chester at Columbia

Clinton at Mid-Carolina

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Eau Claire at Fox Creek

Fairfield Central at Camden

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Lancaster at Ridge View

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

Newberry Academy at WW King

Pelion at Edisto

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

White Knoll at Dutch Fork

Wilson Hall at Hammond

York at Westwood

Wednesday

Newberry Academy at Whitmire

Orangeburg Prep at Pelion

Thursday

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

Friday

Airport at North Augusta

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville

Cambridge Academy at WW King (girls)

Camden at Chester

Chapin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Chapman at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Indian Land

Eau Claire at C.A. Johnson

Edisto at Brookland-Cayce

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

Irmo at River Bluff

Lower Richland at A.C. Flora

Lugoff-Elgin at Lakewood

Newberry at Clinton

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy

North Central at Chesterfield

Palmetto Christian at WW King (boys)

Pelion at Swansea

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

Saluda at Keenan

Spring Valley at Dutch Fork

Strom Thurmond at Gilbert

Westwood at Lancaster

White Knoll at Blythewood

Saturday

Irmo at Newberry

Crescent Construction MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

Girls

Cardinal Newman vs. Dreher, 11 a.m.

Swansea vs. Richland Northeast, 12:30 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Spring Valley, 2 p.m.

Lower Richland vs. Westwood, 3:30 p.m.

Wilson vs. Ridge View, 5 p.m.

Jan. 15

Crescent Construction MLK Bash

At Eau Claire

Boys

Hartsville vs. Cardinal Newman, 11 a.m.

Sumter vs. Wilson, 12:30 p.m.

Hammond vs. Lower Richland, 2 p.m.

York Prep vs. Lakewood, 3:30 p.m.

Ridge View vs. Keenan, 5 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return

    Spartanburg Day coach Lee Sartor talks about when you will see Zion Williamson back on the court again.

Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return

Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return 1:50

Watch: Spartanburg Day's Lee Sartor discusses Zion Williamson's return
Keenan coach Zach Norris: We ran out of steam 1:20

Keenan coach Zach Norris: We ran out of steam
Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea: The zone really helped us 1:07

Gray Collegiate coach Dion Bethea: The zone really helped us

View More Video