  Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman on Bojangles Bash

    Ridge View basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman speaks after the team's time at the Bojangles Bash

Ridge View basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman speaks after the team's time at the Bojangles Bash dmclemore@thestate.com
Ridge View basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman speaks after the team's time at the Bojangles Bash dmclemore@thestate.com

High School Basketball

Ridge View, Heathwood Hall boys move into latest Midlands Top 10 polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

January 08, 2018 03:13 PM

January 08, 2018 03:13 PM

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Last Week’s Ranking

1. Gray Collegiate (11-4) 1

2. Blythewood (12-2) 2

3. Cardinal Newman (13-2) 3

4. River Bluff (14-2) 10

5. Keenan (8-4) 5

6. (tie) Irmo (10-4) 4

Airport (12-3) 8

8. A.C. Flora (10-5) 6

9. Ridge View (8-5) NR

10. (tie) Westwood (9-5) 9

Heathwood Hall (9-2) NR

Dropped out: Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Lower Richland, Newberry

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Last Week’s Ranking

1. Westwood (12-1) 1

2. Spring Valley (12-2) 3

3. Richland Northeast (9-2) 2

4. Newberry (12-2) 5

5. Cardinal Newman (8-4) 7

6. A.C. Flora (9-4) 6

7. Batesburg-Leesville (5-4) 4

8. Dutch Fork (10-4) NR

9. Ridge View (6-5) 8

10. Airport (8-5) T-10

Dropped out: Irmo, Swansea

Others receiving votes: Hammond, Irmo, Lower Richland, Swansea

