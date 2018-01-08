Ridge View, Heathwood Hall boys move into latest Midlands Top 10 polls

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Last Week’s Ranking
1. Gray Collegiate (11-4) 1
2. Blythewood (12-2) 2
3. Cardinal Newman (13-2) 3
4. River Bluff (14-2) 10
5. Keenan (8-4) 5
6. (tie) Irmo (10-4) 4
Airport (12-3) 8
8. A.C. Flora (10-5) 6
9. Ridge View (8-5) NR
10. (tie) Westwood (9-5) 9
Heathwood Hall (9-2) NR
Dropped out: Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Lower Richland, Newberry
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Last Week’s Ranking
1. Westwood (12-1) 1
2. Spring Valley (12-2) 3
3. Richland Northeast (9-2) 2
4. Newberry (12-2) 5
5. Cardinal Newman (8-4) 7
6. A.C. Flora (9-4) 6
7. Batesburg-Leesville (5-4) 4
8. Dutch Fork (10-4) NR
9. Ridge View (6-5) 8
10. Airport (8-5) T-10
Dropped out: Irmo, Swansea
Others receiving votes: Hammond, Irmo, Lower Richland, Swansea
Comments