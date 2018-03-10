Juwan Gary shines at SC Hoops Festival

Juwan Gary put an exclamation point on his basketball season Saturday.
The Gray Collegiate forward poured in 41 points and earned MVP honors for his White team in a 134-117 victory in the S.C. Hoops Festival Junior Showcase at Heathwood Hall.
Gary’s performance comes a week after he helped Gray Collegiate to its first Class 2A state championship. He was 18-of-22 from the field in the game.
Gary’s next big event will be the Next Generation Sunday Program on March 30-April 1 in San Antonio. He was one of 24 junior players from across the country picked for the team
Never miss a local story.
Gray Collegiate guard Tommy Bruner added 22 points and six assists for the White team.
Newberry’s Nick Paul led the Dark team with 17 points
In the girls’ Junior Showcase, Richland Northeast’s Taylor Britt earned MVP honors in the White’s 96-84 win. Britt finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Westwood’s Unique Drake led all scorers with 19 points.
In the boys’ senior game, Blythewood’s Robert Braswell scored 27 points and had three rebounds in his squad’s 120-115 victory. A.C. Flora’s Zach Foulks added 19 points.
Cardinal Newman’s Brandon Pirie led the White team with 18 points.
In the girls’ senior game, Westwood’s Mya Belton was the MVP after scoring 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out five assists in the 99-73 win.
Girls Senior Showcase
Dark Team (73): Johnson 3, Benn 2, Jackson 10, Benn 4, Gantt 9, Barkins 10, Woodard 9, Myers 16, Golden 10.
White Team (99): Beadle 3, Parter 4, Bolden 8, Strange 18, Hickman 13, Belton 24, Harts 17, Colter 4, Taylor-McDaniel 8
Boys Senior Showcase
Dark Team (115): Smith 9, Lee 4, Flagler 4, Brown 17, Breeland 14, Paul 7, Foulks 19, Bellamy 11, McCray 3, Braswell 27.
White Team (120): Grant 5, Perry 11, Roberson 9, Brown 16, Salmond 8, Pirie 18, Eaddy 18, Marsh 14, Stone 11, Miller 10.
Girls Junior Showcase
Dark Team (84): Thompson 3, Marshall 3, Shivers 11, Drake 19, Burns 15, Lockett 7, Leroy 8, Nelson 11, Moree 2, Rivers 5.
White Team (96): Britt 16, Kelly 13, McNeal 12, Williamson 16, Brooks 5, Darby 2, Lidsay 2, Brooks-Sumpter 8, Coleman 6, Lewis 6, Middleton 10.
Boys Junior Showcase
Dark Team (117): Jones 11, Jackson 10, Dukes 15, Felder 17, Gilmore 14, White 14, Taylor 4, Carter 15, Paul 17.
White Team (134): Gary 41, Dean 12, Napper 13, Bruner 22, Green 17, Perdue 8, Edmonson 4, Hannibal 12, Williamson 5.
Comments