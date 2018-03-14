Westwood hoops coach heading back to Dreher

Westwood boys’ basketball coach Jeff DiBattisto is headed back to a familiar place.
DiBattisto has been named the new athletic director at Dreher High School. He replaces Michael DuBard, who is stepping down at the end of the year. The move was approved at Tuesday's Richland One Board meeting.
This will be DiBattisto’s second stint at Dreher. He was the head basketball coach from 2013-15. It also will be his second turn as an athletic director. The 41-year-old was an athletic director at Cardinal Newman from 2011-13.
DiBattisto was 36-15 in two seasons at Westwood, including 19-7 this year. The Redhawks won a share of the Region 3-4A title for the first time in school history and won their first playoff game.
Westwood advanced to the third round of the Class 4A Upper State Playoffs.
The Redhawks return all five starters from this year’s team including Region 3-4A Player of the Year Russell Jones.
DiBattisto will have one more game to coach. He is an assistant at this weekend’s SC Basketball Coaches’ North-South All-Star Game on Saturday at Lexington.
