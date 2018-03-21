Former Keenan standout leaving The Citadel basketball program

Former Keenan standout Tariq Simmons is leaving The Citadel after one season.
“The Citadel is a great school but it’s not for everybody,” Simmons said. “I think I’ll have a better opportunity elsewhere.”
Simmons was given his release by the school Wednesday and he hopes to have find a new school by June.
If Simmons transfers to another Division I school, he will have to sit out a year because of NCAA rules. Simmons said South Carolina is one of the schools he is looking at, along with Florida Gulf Coast, UNC Charlotte and Wake Forest.
Coming out of high school, Simmons had offers from Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, James Madison, S.C. State, Stephen F. Austin, Georgia Southern and Wofford.
Simmons appeared in 32 games, eight starts for the Bulldogs. He averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.
Simmons had a season-high 22 points against Virginia Tech and scored in double figures 11 times this season. His minutes went down later in the season.
Simmons will be the third departure from The Citadel since the season began. Former Darlington standout Frankie Johnson announced this week he is leaving the program and Southern Conference Freshman of Year Preston Parks was dismissed earlier this season.
The 6-foot-2 Simmons averaged 17.4, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior at Keenan and was an all-state selection.
