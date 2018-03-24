It was a year to remember for high school basketball in the Midlands

Gray Collegiate basketball coach Dion Bethea isn’t tired of looking at the state championship trophy yet.
Three weeks after the War Eagles won the Class 2A state championship, the trophy remains on his office with a cut down net wrapped around it.
“Every day I walk in, it is the first thing I see,” Bethea said. “We gave a tour to a couple of families today and they were looking at the trophy case for the state championship trophy, you don’t have to worry about going in there just yet. It is on my desk. I love having it up here.”
Like Bethea, Spring Valley girls’ coach Megan Assey is trying to savor her team’s championship memories for the season. Shortly after the Vikings’ win over Wade Hampton, Assey stood outside her team’s locker room trying to take it all in on what her team accomplished.
“I took a short breath to capture the looks on their faces. There was such joy and elation for what they just achieved,” Assey said. “Of course this could have been that they were about to douse their head coach with ice an bath of water to get even for all those line drills, but none the less, I will never forget starring into that locker room and realizing that this was a moment that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
Gray Collegiate and Spring Valley were two of six Midlands teams winning state championships, giving the area one of its best championship hauls in recent memory. Ridge View boys, Newberry and Keenan girls also won South Carolina High School League championships. Hammond girls won the SCISA 3A title.
The five SCHSL championships in one season ties the most for Midlands teams in one year. The only other time it happened was in 1994 when Eau Claire and Irmo boys and Columbia, Dreher and Lower Richland girls won championships that year.
Of the championship winners, Ridge View’s was the most dramatic of the bunch. Blazers’ center Malcolm Wilson blocked Frederick Mullins’ three-point attempt with two seconds left and hit a free throw for the 74-70 win over Wilson for the Class 4A title.
“We just wanted to come in and prove all the doubters wrong. We were doubted all summer and throughout the year but now we are here and we won a state championship,” Ridge View guard Walyn Napper said following the game. “And it is not just for us, it is for the community. They put in a lot of hard work for us this season.”
For Ridge View Gray Collegiate and Newberry, it was their first titles in school history. Hammond’s title was its 11th but first since 1992. Both Hammond and Keenan squads started the season slow. The Skyhawks lost its first four games while the Raiders started 1-6 before winning 17 of their final 18 games on their way to their state title.
“Even when we were 0-4, they came to practice like they were 0-4,” Hammond coach Roshan Myers said. “And when you got good players and good student-athletes that believe in your program, you can do it.”
“It was tough, but the girls pulled together,” Keenan coach Reggie McLain said after defeating Mullins, 51-28, for the 2A crown. “After playing all those tough games early in the year, we knew once we got into the region we could put our foot down and get momentum in our favor.”
Both Gray Collegiate and Newberry dealt with adversity leading up to the championship games. Less than a week before the win over Carvers Bay, the War Eagles freshman Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed.
Bethea and the team rallied around Taylor’s death in its win over Carvers Bay and put a spot to remember him on their state championship rings.
The Bulldogs lost senior and all-state performer Rayanna Davis a day after winning their third round game against Pendleton. Davis suffered injuries from a car accident on her way to school.
Via Facetime, the senior watched from her hospital room as the Bulldogs defeated Seneca in the 3A Upper State championship. A week later, Davis surprised her teammates and showed up at Colonial Life Arena before Newberry took the court against Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
The Bulldogs went on to defeat the Jaguars, 57-50.
“It was great just to have her there. In the Pendleton game (third round), it was so close and she brought us through,” Newberry coach Melissa Mendenhall said. “There were times where she was crying because she thought she was going to lose the game for us. But she brought us through that game.
“So we had to win this for her.”
