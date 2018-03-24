Here's the All-Midlands boys basketball team for the 2017-18 season

The All-Midlands boys basketball team as voted by a panel at The State Newspaper:
First Team
Robert Braswell, Sr., Blythewood – All-state selection averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
Chico Carter, Jr., Cardinal Newman – SCISA All-State selection averaged 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Never miss a local story.
Juwan Gary, Jr., Gray Collegiate – Class 2A Player of Year averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Ranked by ESPN as No. 32 prospect for Class of 2019
Russell Jones, Jr., Westwood – All-state selection averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Malcolm Wilson, Jr., Ridge View – All-State selection averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 blocks. Ranked in Rivals Top 150 for Class of 2019.
Second Team
Tommy Bruner, Jr., Gray Collegiate – Averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals.
Crosby Harris-James, Jr., Ridge View – Averaged 17 points and 4.5 assists.
Winston Hill, Sr., Irmo – Carolinas Classic selection averaged 16.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Walyn Napper, Jr., Ridge View – Averaged 14.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Tre Jackson, Sr., Blythewood – All-State selection averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.3 steals.
Third Team
Jonathan Breeland, Sr., Blythewood – North-South selection averaged 15.8 ppg, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2 steals.
Effix Miller, Sr., Swansea – All-State and North-South selection averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 steals, 3.3 assists.
Dillon Jones, So., Keenan – All-State selection averaged 10.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals.
Dominique Perry, Sr., Brookland-Cayce – All-State selection averaged 19.5 points.
Zack Foulks, Sr., AC Flora – All-State and North-South selection averaged 17.8 points.
Honorable mention
Javian Bellamy, Ben Lippen; Zach Brabham, White Knoll; Jonathan Breeland, Blythewood; Manny Bright, Gilbert; Christian Brown, Lower Richland; Jordan Burch, Hammond; Isaiah Caldwell, Heathwood Hall; Keenan Coats, Swansea; Mason Carver, Lexington; Malcolm Davis, Pelion; Kerry Eaddy, Dutch Fork; Calvin Ford, Airport; Ta’jay Dunlap, Westwood; Tyriq Goodman, Newberry; Simon Grant, Dreher; Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland; Wes Huffstetter, Newberry Academy; Cam Jefferson, Camden; Re’Quis Johnson, Covenant Christian; Zach Johnson, Saluda; Matthew Lee, Heathwood Hall; Mike Marsh, Gray Collegiate; Ryan McCrary, Ben Lippen; Nick Paul, Newberry; Brandon Pirie, Cardinal Newman; Asanti Price, Eau Claire; Lucas Prickett, Hammond; Kevon Robeson, Lugoff-Elgin; Khalil Robinson, Gray Collegiate; Jeremiah Reeves, River Bluff; Bradwin Salmond, Lugoff-Elgin; Julian Smith, Spring Valley; DJ Sinkler, AC Flora; Latrell Taylor, Keenan; Rashad Williams, Spring Valley
Player of Year: Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate
Coach of Year: Tim Whipple, Irmo
Comments