Here's the All-Midlands girls basketball team for the 2017-18 season

First Team
Unique Drake, Jr., Westwood – All-state selection averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals
Taylor Lewis, Jr., Spring Valley – Averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks.
Danae McNeal, Jr., Swansea – Class 3A Player of the Year averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks.
Olivia Thompson, Jr., Lexington – All-state selection hit 105 3-pointers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists.
Ashley Williamson, Jr., Spring Valley – All-state selection and Clemson commit averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists.
Second Team
Star Ergle, Sr., Saluda – Class 2A Co-Player of Year and Lenoir-Rhyne signee averaged 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Mylasia Gates, Sr., Batesburg-Leesville – Class 2A Co-Player of Year averaged 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals.
Yamia Johnson, Sr., White Knoll – All-state selection and North-South selection averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds. Signed with Gardner-Webb.
Jordan Strange, Sr., A.C. Flora – All-state selection and Georgia Southern signee averaged 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists.
Ashlyn Watkins, 8th grade, Cardinal Newman – SCISA All-state selection averaged 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 steals.
Third Team
Dyani Burke, Soph., Eau Claire – All-state selection averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists.
Kelsey Felks, Sr., Newberry – All-state selection averaged 16 points.
Madison Golden, Sr., Dutch Fork – Carolinas Classic selection and Newberry signee averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Lauryn Taylor, Jr., Spring Valley – Averaged 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.
Logan Taylor-McDaniel, Sr., Keenan – All-state and North-South selection averaged 12.9 points, 9 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists.
Honorable Mention
Laila Acox, Ridge View; Caitlyn Barkins, Gray Collegiate; Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Mya Belton, Westwood; Mya Benn, Brookland-Cayce; Jayla Bolden; Taylor Britt, Richland Northeast; McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, A.C. Flora; India Candelario, Airport;Lamarria Colter, River Bluff; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Whitney Craft, Pelion; Regan Dargen, Chapin; Rayanna Davis, Newberry; Sabrona Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville; Sharita Godfrey, Richland Northeast; Morgan Goodwin, Heathwood Hall; Dashia Jackson, Richland Northeast; Trinity Johnson, Hammond; Aa’breah Keitt, Brookland-Cayce; Alanna Langford, Lexington; Nyah Leveretter, Westwood; Ahlea Myers, Hammond; Mya Parter, Cardinal Newman; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Laniya Smith, Lower Richland; Haliyah Sumter, Dreher; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Ehrial Wagstaff;Irmo Tameshia Woodard, Fairfield Central
Never miss a local story.
Player of Year: Danae McNeal, Swansea
Coach of Year: Reggie McLain, Keenan
Comments