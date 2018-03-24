Swansea junior Danae McNeal discusses her junior season and helping her team to the Class 3A Lower State championship game. Lou Bezjak
Swansea junior Danae McNeal discusses her junior season and helping her team to the Class 3A Lower State championship game. Lou Bezjak

High School Basketball

Here's the All-Midlands girls basketball team for the 2017-18 season

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

March 24, 2018 02:58 PM

First Team

Unique Drake, Jr., Westwood – All-state selection averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals

Taylor Lewis, Jr., Spring Valley – Averaged 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Danae McNeal, Jr., Swansea – Class 3A Player of the Year averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.7 blocks.

Olivia Thompson, Jr., Lexington – All-state selection hit 105 3-pointers and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists.

Ashley Williamson, Jr., Spring Valley – All-state selection and Clemson commit averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists.

Second Team

Star Ergle, Sr., Saluda – Class 2A Co-Player of Year and Lenoir-Rhyne signee averaged 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

Mylasia Gates, Sr., Batesburg-Leesville – Class 2A Co-Player of Year averaged 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals.

Yamia Johnson, Sr., White Knoll – All-state selection and North-South selection averaged 24 points and 13 rebounds. Signed with Gardner-Webb.

Jordan Strange, Sr., A.C. Flora – All-state selection and Georgia Southern signee averaged 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.6 assists.

Ashlyn Watkins, 8th grade, Cardinal Newman – SCISA All-state selection averaged 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 steals.

Third Team

Dyani Burke, Soph., Eau Claire – All-state selection averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists.

Kelsey Felks, Sr., Newberry – All-state selection averaged 16 points.

Madison Golden, Sr., Dutch Fork – Carolinas Classic selection and Newberry signee averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Lauryn Taylor, Jr., Spring Valley – Averaged 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Logan Taylor-McDaniel, Sr., Keenan – All-state and North-South selection averaged 12.9 points, 9 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists.

Honorable Mention

Laila Acox, Ridge View; Caitlyn Barkins, Gray Collegiate; Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Mya Belton, Westwood; Mya Benn, Brookland-Cayce; Jayla Bolden; Taylor Britt, Richland Northeast; McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, A.C. Flora; India Candelario, Airport;Lamarria Colter, River Bluff; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Whitney Craft, Pelion; Regan Dargen, Chapin; Rayanna Davis, Newberry; Sabrona Gantt, Batesburg-Leesville; Sharita Godfrey, Richland Northeast; Morgan Goodwin, Heathwood Hall; Dashia Jackson, Richland Northeast; Trinity Johnson, Hammond; Aa’breah Keitt, Brookland-Cayce; Alanna Langford, Lexington; Nyah Leveretter, Westwood; Ahlea Myers, Hammond; Mya Parter, Cardinal Newman; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Laniya Smith, Lower Richland; Haliyah Sumter, Dreher; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Ehrial Wagstaff;Irmo Tameshia Woodard, Fairfield Central

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Player of Year: Danae McNeal, Swansea

Coach of Year: Reggie McLain, Keenan



  Comments  