Big summer ahead for USC, Clemson target Juwan Gary

With a state championship under his belt, Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary has his sights on some personal goals as he heads into the summer before his senior season.
“It is going to be the same mindset, but different mentality. I just want to show I should be a top-ranked kid. I am 32 in ESPN, but I want to show that I should be in the top 15 or top 10,” Gary said. “Going on the court to help my team win, but I want to get my offers up.”
Gary, a four-star prospect, will get a chance to showcase his talents next weekend as he takes part in the Next Generation Sunday Program on March 30-April 1 in San Antonio. The event features 24 of the top juniors in the country, is being put on by USA Basketball and the NCAA and will be run in conjunction with the Final Four weekend. Gary is one of two SC players invited, with Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James the other.
This summer, Gary again will play for Team Loaded out of North Carolina on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
After working diligently on his body and his game last offseason, Gary had his best season in helping Gray Collegiate to its first Class 2A state championship. The forward averaged 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year.
“We came up short in the upper state final last year, but we came back with a different mindset this year,” Gary said. “We came together as a unit. Coach Bethea and the other coaches did a good job at practice and keeping us together on and off the court.”
South Carolina and Clemson continue to push hard for Gary and are in regular contact with him. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin texted him before and after Gray’s championship game. On Friday, Martin and members of his coaching staff, including assistant Chuck Martin, stopped by to see Gary.
Clemson assistant Steve Smith messaged him this week as the Tigers get ready for their first Sweet 16 in 21 years.
The recent success of both programs makes more attractive to stay in the Palmetto State for his college career, Gary said.
“Watching them progress and make it to big stages, South Carolina in the Final Four (last year) and Clemson in the Sweet 16 this year, is a good look for them,” Gary said. “Both coaching staffs say I am a priority and would be a good fit for them. But at the same time, they are pushing me to my limit.”
In addition to the in-state schools, Gary has offers from Connecticut, North Carolina State, Texas A&M, Georgia and Maryland. He also is getting interest from Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Gary plans to visit N.C. State this spring or summer. He will narrow his list by Peach Jam in July and hopes to announce his choice in November before his senior season begins.
