High School Basketball

March 24, 2018 5:07 PM

Gray Collegiate boys, Spring Valley girls atop final Midlands Top 10 basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

The final Midlands Top 10 basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State:

Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Last Ranking

1. Gray Collegiate (25-4) 1

2. Ridge View (21-7) 7

3. Irmo (21-8) 8

4. Blythewood (24-3) 2

5. (tie) Keenan (22-6) 4

5. (tie) A.C. Flora (19-7) 6

7. Westwood (19-7) 5

8. Cardinal Newman (22-6) 3

9. Camden (15-7) NR

10. Newberry (17-7) 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Swansea

Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll

Team Last Ranking

1. Spring Valley (28-2) 2

2. Newberry (26-4) 3

3. Westwood (23-4) 1

4. Keenan (17-7) NR

5. Richland Northeast (20-4) 4

6. Hammond (16-6) NR

7. Swansea (19-9) 7

8. Cardinal Newman (20-6) 6

9. Batesburg-Leesville (19-6) 5

10. A.C. Flora (15-9) NR

Others receiving votes: Irmo, Ridge View

High School Basketball

