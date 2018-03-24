Gray Collegiate boys, Spring Valley girls atop final Midlands Top 10 basketball polls

The final Midlands Top 10 basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State:
Midlands Boys Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Last Ranking
1. Gray Collegiate (25-4) 1
2. Ridge View (21-7) 7
3. Irmo (21-8) 8
4. Blythewood (24-3) 2
5. (tie) Keenan (22-6) 4
5. (tie) A.C. Flora (19-7) 6
7. Westwood (19-7) 5
8. Cardinal Newman (22-6) 3
9. Camden (15-7) NR
10. Newberry (17-7) 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Swansea
Midlands Girls Top 10 Basketball poll
Team Last Ranking
1. Spring Valley (28-2) 2
2. Newberry (26-4) 3
3. Westwood (23-4) 1
4. Keenan (17-7) NR
5. Richland Northeast (20-4) 4
6. Hammond (16-6) NR
7. Swansea (19-9) 7
8. Cardinal Newman (20-6) 6
9. Batesburg-Leesville (19-6) 5
10. A.C. Flora (15-9) NR
Others receiving votes: Irmo, Ridge View
