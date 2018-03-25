NC boys, SC girls win at Carolinas Classic

South Carolina and North Carolina split the 21st annual Carolinas Classic on Saturday night.
North Carolina won the boys’ game, 123-108 while the SC girls were victorious, 76-70, at Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C. It was the first year the games were played in Wilmington.
Appalachian State signee Adrian Delph and East Carolina signee Jayden Gardner each scored 26 points to lead the NC squad. Gardner won MVP honors as NC now leads the series 14-7. NC led 56-39 at halftime.
Bluffton’s Jermaine Patterson led all scorers with 32 points in the loss. Patterson’s 32 points were second most in the game’s history. The Queens commitment hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Summerville’s Shaq Davis added 12 points, and Blythewood’s Robert Braswell had 11.
In the girls’ game, SC Gatorade Player of Year and North Augusta senior Amari Young scored 14 points and was named MVP in the game. Hillcrest’s Quin Byrd also had 14 points for SC. Wilson’s D’Asia Gregg scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds.
GIRLS
South Carolina 76, North Carolina 70
SC: Quin Byrd 14, Cyntheria Sullivan 2, Madisen Smith 9, Jordan Strange 5, Alexis Tomlin 3, Amari Young 13, Skylar Blackstock 11, D’Asia Gregg 13, Madison Golden 6, Gabby Smith 1. NC: Ahlana Smith 10, Jada McMillian 12, Tayanna Jones 10, Trinity Jones 5, Areon Laurent 11, Jenson Edwards 2, Skylar Curran 7, Elissa Cunane 12.
BOYS
North Carolina 123, South Carolina 108
SC: Jermaine Patterson 32, Shelton Brown 5, Kevin Williamson 11, Robert Braswell 11, Bradley Childers 4, Alex Caldwell 8, Isaih Moore 10, Jimmy Nichols 11, Shaq Davis 12, Winston Hill 4. NC: Isaiah Bigelow 7, Kenny Dye 5, Dravon Mangum 16, Jarren McAllister 9, Andy Pack 8, Jamarius Burton 2, Hunter Tyson 14, Adrian Delph 26, Jayden Gardner 26, Caleb Mauldin 10
Comments