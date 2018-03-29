New Georgia coach Tom Crean enters competition for LR's Christian Brown

SHARE COPY LINK Highlights when two of South Carolina's top prospects Christian Brown and Zion Williamson square off in Adidas Gauntlet in Spartanburg. McClatchy lbezjak@thestate.com

