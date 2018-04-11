Former A.C. Flora standout leaving Buffalo basketball program

Former A.C. Flora standout James Reese announced Wednesday he is leaving the Buffalo University basketball program after one season.
The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 25 games this season for the Bulls and averaged 2.4 points a game. Buffalo won the Mid-American Conference championship for the third time in the last four years and upset No. 4 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Reese averaged 16.5 minutes a game in the first 12 games this season but his playing time dropped after that. He scored a career-high 18 points against Central Penn on Dec. 9 and reached double figures in three games this season.
As a senior at A.C. Flora, Reese averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals a game and was the Class 4A Player of the Year.
