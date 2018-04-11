A.C. Flora's James Reese (3) and teammates celebrate with the fans after winning the Class 3A Boys Upper State Basketball Championships at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2016.
A.C. Flora's James Reese (3) and teammates celebrate with the fans after winning the Class 3A Boys Upper State Basketball Championships at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2016. GWINN DAVIS GWINN DAVIS MEDIA
A.C. Flora's James Reese (3) and teammates celebrate with the fans after winning the Class 3A Boys Upper State Basketball Championships at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2016. GWINN DAVIS GWINN DAVIS MEDIA

High School Basketball

Former A.C. Flora standout leaving Buffalo basketball program

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 11, 2018 06:10 PM

Former A.C. Flora standout James Reese announced Wednesday he is leaving the Buffalo University basketball program after one season.

The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in 25 games this season for the Bulls and averaged 2.4 points a game. Buffalo won the Mid-American Conference championship for the third time in the last four years and upset No. 4 seed Arizona in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Reese averaged 16.5 minutes a game in the first 12 games this season but his playing time dropped after that. He scored a career-high 18 points against Central Penn on Dec. 9 and reached double figures in three games this season.

As a senior at A.C. Flora, Reese averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals a game and was the Class 4A Player of the Year.

  Comments  