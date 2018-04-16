Three Midlands players, Zion Williamson make USA Today's all-state basketball team

Three Midlands basketball players were among the 10 selected for the USA Today’s American Family Insurance All-USA state team released Monday.
Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary was selected for the first team while Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson and Blythewood’s Robert Braswell were picked for the second team.
Gary, the Class 2A Player of Year, averaged 20.5 points and 8.3 rebounds in helping the War Eagles to their first state title. It is is second straight selection. He was a second-team pick last season.
Wilson, a junior, grabbed 9.9 rebounds and had 6.4 blocks in helping Ridge View to its first Class 4A crown. Braswell averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Bengals.
Spartanburg Day senior and Duke commit Zion Williamson was named Player of the Year. Dorman coach and Lexington native Thomas Ryan was named Coach of Year for second straight season.
Joining Williamson and Gary on the first team were Porter-Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith, Conway’s Jimmy Nichols and Wilson’s Alex Caldwell.
The second team was made up of Wilson, Braswell, Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James, Sumter’s Calvin Felder and Bluffton’s Jermaine Patterson.
