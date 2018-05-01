Spring Valley guard, Clemson commit opening recruiting back up

Ashley Williamson is opening back up her recruiting.
The Spring Valley junior all-state guard committed to Clemson in January but will exploring her options, according to her father.
Clemson will still be an option but Williamson is going to use the time to get to know the new Tigers’ coaching staff. Audra Smith was fired in March and replaced by former Florida coach Amanda Butler on April 13.
Some of the other schools showing interest in Williamson include North Carolina, Wake Forest, Temple, Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, Harvard and Temple.
Williamson averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists this season for the Class 5A champion Spring Valley team.
