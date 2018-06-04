Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin dribbles the ball against Porter Gaud's Dante Smith during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Martin signed to play at USC Upstate.
Cardinal Newman's Brandon Martin dribbles the ball against Porter Gaud's Dante Smith during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, February 25, 2017 in Sumter, SC. Martin signed to play at USC Upstate.

High School Basketball

Frank Martin's son signs with in-state school

By Lou Bezjak

June 04, 2018 03:28 PM

Brandon Martin is coming back to the Palmetto State to play college basketball.

Martin, a 6-foot-6 forward, signed to play at USC Upstate. He is the son of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and one of five signees for first-year coach Dave Dickerson’s signing class.

USC Upstate offered Martin in April.

Martin played a post-graduate year this season at St. Thomas More School in Connecticut. He played in high school at Cardinal Newman, where he averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during his senior season with the Cardinals.

Brandon Martin, the son of South Carolina Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin, starts for Cardina Newman School.

