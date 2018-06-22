Local hoops prospect, a USC target, hones recruiting plan as senior year nears

Malcolm Wilson is keeping an open mind and isn’t in a hurry when it comes to his recruitment heading into the summer before his senior season.
The Ridge View High big man has five schools in the mix, which includes South Carolina, Clemson, Georgetown, Virginia Commonwealth and Rice. He has taken unofficial visits to all of the schools except Rice.
More offers might be on the way for the 6-foot-11 Wilson as the July recruiting period begins. He plays AAU with Upward Stars, and they will be playing in a pair of Adidas events in New York and California.
“I’m still at the process of looking at everybody,” Wilson said Tuesday at Phenom Hoops Summer Jam at Ridge View. “We've got the July period, which is another opportunity to expose myself out there. I’m not cutting things down right now. I’m looking at anyone that is open and willing to talk to me.”
Georgetown coach and NBA Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing has taken a liking to Wilson. In April, Ewing had an in-home visit with Wilson, who then visited the Georgetown campus a few weeks later. Syracuse also is recruiting him.
“Coach Ewing said he sees some of himself in me, which was a nice thing for him to say. I stay in good contact with him,” Wilson said.
Wilson hopes to trim down his list at the end of July and tentatively might announce his college choice before the start of the season in November. USC and Clemson were two of the first schools to get in on his recruitment, and he hears from them regularly.
Wilson and his Ridge View squad will play at South Carolina’s team camp over the weekend.
“Staying home, I will have a lot of support,” Wilson said. “A lot of people want me to stay home. Originally, early in the process, that is what I wanted to do. But I started to look other places and opened up about it. Everything is still in the mix. I like the in-state schools.
“At USC, coach (Frank) Martin is going to push me. He isn’t going to let me waste my four years there. I like (Clemson) coach Brad Brownell and feel real comfortable around him and the stats. They have a couple guys from Upward Stars up there. I like their campus and the energy up there.”
Rivals ranks Wilson as No. 121 nationally for its class of 2019 rankings, and 247Sports has him as the No. 6 prospect in the state in a loaded recruiting class that includes Josiah James, Juwan Gary and Christian Brown.
Wilson averaged 9.9 rebounds and 6.4 blocks last season in helping the Blazers to their first state championship. Ridge View returns most of last year's team and should be one of the favorites in Class 4A.
One of major areas Wilson will try to improve on for his senior year is his offense, especially playing through contact. He also aims to get stronger.
“Goal is to get another one. That was the goal last year, and we did it,” Wilson said. “We have a couple new guys on the team so it will be different than last year. We are going to have a good team and be better than last year. Biggest thing is not to get comfortable. Right now at some of practices, we are a little comfortable. But that is the leadership thing I need to step up and help with, too.”
