Spring Valley all-state guard, former Clemson commit makes college choice

Spring Valley all-state guard Ashley Williamson made her college choice Sunday.
Williamson verbally committed to play at William & Mary. She picked William & Mary over Harvard, Seton Hall, Western Carolina and Florida Atlantic.
“I chose William & Mary because their goals are in line with my goals,” Williamson said. “They have a strong history of academic excellence. Ultimately, it came down to academics.”
Williamson originally committed to Clemson in January but opened up her recruiting back up in March after the Tigers made a coaching change by firing Audra Smith.
Williamson averaged 18.9 points and 2.3 assists this season for the Class 5A champion Spring Valley team.
Dutch Fork’s Stewart commits to Coastal Carolina
Dutch Fork offensive lineman Kameren Stewart verbally committed to Coastal Carolina on Sunday.
Stewart is the fourth football commit for the Chanticleers in the Class of 2019. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound tackle was starter last year on Dutch Fork’s state title team.
