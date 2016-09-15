Week 4 Midlands high school football preview capsules

Blythewood (3-1) at Irmo (1-3)
Radio/Internet: 107.5 FM
Players to Watch – B: QB Jordyn Adams, LB Micah Byrd; I: RB Shakeem Bradley, WR Raekwon Heath
Notes: Blythewood has won last two in series after dropping first four. … Blythewood and Irmo each have scored 111 points this season. … The Bengals have outscored their opponents 26-3 in the first quarter. … Blythewood QB Jordyn Adams is averaging 260.8 yards of offense per game. … Irmo quarterback Mason Lassiter has thrown for 600 yards this season.
Brookland-Cayce (3-0) at Chapin (2-2)
Radio/Internet: 1620 AM (B-C); www.chapinfootball.net (Chapin)
Players to Watch – BC: Reed Charpia, DL Octavious Pringle; C: Xzavion Gordon,
Notes: B-C is looking to go 4-0 for first time since 2013. … Chapin was won six of last seven in series. … Chapin has lost three straight home games dating back to last season. … B-C receiver Marquis McCoy is averaging 23.9 yards per catch. … Chapin’s Xzavion Gordon leads the Midlands with 556 yards receiving. … Chapin’s Cooper Beemis has thrown a TD pass, ran for a TD, caught a TD and returned a punt for a touchdown this year.
Dreher (3-0) at Calhoun County (3-0)
Players to Watch – D: RB Jay Washington, WR/DB Anthony Salters; CC: QB Terrence Brunson, RB/WR Tavarious Ellis
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Calhoun County has given up just 46 points this season. … CC’s quarterback Terrence Brunson threw for 269 yards and 3 TDs last week against Hunter-Kinard Tyler. … Dreher quarterback Matthew Campbell has completed 61.8 percent of his passes. … Dreher running back Jay Washington has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the first three games this season.
Dutch Fork (3-0) at River Bluff (1-3)
Players to Watch – DF: WR Bobby Irby, QB Reese Nichols; RB: RB Antonio Gantt, WR/DB D.J. Ledell
Notes: First meeting between two schools and region opener for both. … Dutch Fork is No. 1 team in 5A for the second straight week in the S.C. Prep Writers poll. … This is the third straight road game for Dutch Fork. … River Bluff has lost straight since winning opener. … The Silver Foxes have scored on 86 percent (12-of-14) of their red-zone trips this year. … Dutch Fork has given up just seven points in the first half this season. … River Bluff is giving up 218 yards passing a game this season.
Fairfield Central (2-2) at Newberry (3-1)
Radio/Internet: 1240 AM
Players to Watch – FC: RB Jerrell Suber-Oneal, LB Darryl Camack; N: RB Amir Abrams, WR Jaleel Gillam
Notes: Game being played at Newberry College while Newberry finishes renovations at its stadium. It will be the first time the Bulldogs have played at Newberry College since they defeated Keenan 27-6 in 1978. … Fairfield Central leads series 13-9. … Teams have met in 2A upper state final in three of last four years. … Newberry running Amir Abrams came back from injury last week and rushed for 190 yards against Chapin.
Lexington (3-1) at Spring Valley (3-1)
Players to Watch – L: QB Chase Crouch, RB Dai’Quan Wells; SV: DL Da’Prince Haynes, QB Quincy Hill
Notes: Region opener for both teams and first meeting since 2013. … SV has won last two in series. … Lexington’s last three games have been decided by three points or less. … Lexington has outscored its opponents 31-0 in the third quarter. … Lexington P/K Gunnar Kennedy is 4-of-4 on FGs this year, including a 51-yarder. … Spring Valley is averaging 31.8 points a game. … Channing Tindall and Da’Prince Haynes each have three sacks for SV.
Richland Northeast (2-1) at A.C. Flora (1-2)
Players to Watch – RNE: RB Tyquandre Davis, Javier Wallace; ACF: DB Lane Botkin, RB Coleman Pope
Notes: Richland Northeast leads series 4-0, including 39-20 last season. … RNE is outscoring opponents 69-10 in first half. … The Cavs are outgaining opponents 384.7 to 218.3. … RNE’s Tyquandre Davis has rushed for eight TDs this year. … A.C. Flora quarterback Carlton Andrews is 42-of-65 for 401 yards and has yet to be intercepted this season.
Ridge View (4-0) at Union County (2-2)
Players to Watch – RV: DE Damani Staley, RB/DB Latheron Rogers-Anderson; UC: WR Shi Smith, QB Brandon Thompson.
Notes: First meeting between two schools. … Ridge View is 4-0 for first time since 2006. … The Blazers are averaging 448 yards a game on offense. … Ridge View’s Damani Staley leads the Midlands with seven sacks. … Staley and Union County’s Shi Smith are both South Carolina commitments. … Ridge View QB Jalen Smith is 176 yards from 1,000 yards passing this season.
