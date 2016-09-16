Photos: Lexington vs. Spring Valley football

Spring Valley's Trevon Duckett, #3, and Cameron Thomas celebrate an interception return for a touchdown by Duckett during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Harry Parone Stadium before the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Members of the Spring Valley Color Guard, l-r, Kobe Bryce, Colten Savage, Wade Williams and King Sheffield warm up before the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley fans during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill runs for a 71-yard touchdown during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington students celebrate a touchdown during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington running back Donte Davis attempts to get around Spring Valley's Trevon Duckett during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley players huddle under a full moon during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington's Cooper Smith rushes during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington's Trey Norman makes an interception during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley players make their entrance before the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley players make their entrance before the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley's Trevon Duckett returns an interception for a touchdown during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington quarterback Chase Crouch rushes for a gain during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington wide receiver Dai'quan Wells runs for a 52-yard touchdown during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley quarterback Quincy Hill passes during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley's Drtania I'aulualo scores a short touchdown run during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington quarterback Chase Crouch passes during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley students wave their American flags during the National Anthem before the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington tight end William Crouch has a pass sail over his fingertips as Spring Valley's JaCobie Elkins covers during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Lexington's Donte Davis and Trey Norman celebrate a touchdown by Davis during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com
Spring Valley head coach Robin Bacon reacts to a player being penalized during the game between Lexington High School at Spring Valley High School.
Jeff Blake
jblake@thestate.com