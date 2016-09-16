High School Football

September 16, 2016 10:40 PM

Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 4

Midlands

Thursday

Lewisville 22, Eau Claire 12

Friday

Andrew Jackson 26, North Central 0

Barnwell 45, Swansea 7

Bethune-Bowman 22, CA Johnson 20

Blythewood 20, Irmo 12

Chapin 20, Brookland-Cayce 17

Chester 54, Lower Richland 18

Dreher 42, Calhoun County 28

Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7

Fairfield-Central 20, Newberry 7

Gray Collegiate 51, Pelion 18

Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7

Keenan 36, Columbia 28

Laurence Manning 57, Heathwood Hall 14

Ninety Six 30, Mid-Carolina 26

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31, Airport 26

Porter Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 26

Richard Winn 41, Newberry Academy 12

Richland Northeast 7, A.C. Flora 3

Ridge View 33, Union County 30

Saluda 29, Batesburg-Leesville 26

South Aiken 27, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Spring Valley 34, Lexington 28

West Florence 37, Camden 34

White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6

Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10

W.W. King 28, Wardlaw Academy 14

Northside Christian at Beaufort Academy


 

Statewide

Abbeville 34, Clinton 16

Allendale-Fairfax 56, Charleston Charter 0

Andrew Jackson 26, North Central 0

Aynor 43, West Columbus, N.C. 0

Barnwell 45, Swansea 7

Belton-Honea Path 35, Palmetto 21

Bishop England 13, Woodland 12

Blacksburg 28, Walhalla 11

Blackville-Hilda 28, Denmark-Olar 0

Blythewood 20, Irmo 12

Boiling Springs 45, Laurens 10

Broome 34, James F. Byrnes 28

C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0

Cane Bay 24, Timberland 6

Carolina Academy 30, King's Academy 13

Carvers Bay 20, Andrews 0

Cathedral Academy 60, Laurens Academy 0

Chapin 20, Brookland-Cayce 17

Chapman 59, Blue Ridge 7

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 22, Pinewood Prep 6

Cheraw 27, Central 6

Chesnee 35, Berea 13

Chester 54, Lower Richland 19

Colleton County 28, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

Crescent 33, Fox Creek 29

Crestwood 50, Marion 12

Cross 51, Baptist Hill 18

Dillon 37, Wilson 0

Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6

Dorman 27, Rock Hill 24

Dreher 42, Calhoun County 28

Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7

Eastside 49, Southside 0

Estill 42, Williston-Elko 28

Fairfield Central 20, Newberry 7

First Baptist 41, Academic Magnet 22

Florence Christian 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0

Fort Dorchester 54, Wando 14

Gaffney 31, Hillcrest 10

Georgetown 29, St. James 0

Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet Academy 6

Greenville 64, J.L. Mann 24

Greenwood 21, Aiken 7

Greer 34, Woodruff 21

Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7

Hanahan 28, St. John's 27

Hartsville 28, Marlboro County 6

James Island 21, Stratford 7

Kingstree 49, Latta 18

Lake City 39, Darlington 0

Lake Marion 64, Burke 13

Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14

Landrum 56, West Oak 9

Laurence Manning Academy 57, Heathwood Hall 14

Mid-Carolina 26, Ninety Six 23

Midland Valley 35, Silver Bluff 18

Mullins 48, Johnsonville 29

Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21

North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3

Northwestern 35, Spartanburg 31

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31, Airport 26

Patrick Henry Academy 38, Clarendon Hall Academy 14

Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 26

Powdersville 33, Liberty 13

Richland Northeast 7, A.C. Flora 3

Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, North 12

Ridge View 33, Union County 30

Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14

Saluda 29, Batesburg-Leesville 26

Seneca 12, Easley 7

South Aiken 27, Lugoff-Elgin 7

South Florence 53, Manning 0

Spring Valley 34, Lexington 28

St. Andrew's, Ga. 33, Northwood Academy 31

Summerville 27, Goose Creek 16

Sumter 28, Lakewood 0

T.L. Hanna 56, Mauldin 27

Thomas Heyward Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 22

Union City, Tenn. 62, North Charleston 6

W. Wyman King Academy 28, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 14

Wagener-Salley 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12

West Ashley 28, Ashley Ridge 14

West Florence 37, Camden 34

Westside 41, D.W. Daniel 3

White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6

Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10

York Comprehensive 49, Fort Mill 39

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Gilbert football off to 4-0 start under Chad Leaphart

View more video

Sports Videos