Midlands and SC high school football scores, Week 4

Midlands
Thursday
Lewisville 22, Eau Claire 12
Friday
Andrew Jackson 26, North Central 0
Barnwell 45, Swansea 7
Bethune-Bowman 22, CA Johnson 20
Blythewood 20, Irmo 12
Chapin 20, Brookland-Cayce 17
Chester 54, Lower Richland 18
Dreher 42, Calhoun County 28
Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7
Fairfield-Central 20, Newberry 7
Gray Collegiate 51, Pelion 18
Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7
Keenan 36, Columbia 28
Laurence Manning 57, Heathwood Hall 14
Ninety Six 30, Mid-Carolina 26
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31, Airport 26
Porter Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 26
Richard Winn 41, Newberry Academy 12
Richland Northeast 7, A.C. Flora 3
Ridge View 33, Union County 30
Saluda 29, Batesburg-Leesville 26
South Aiken 27, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Spring Valley 34, Lexington 28
West Florence 37, Camden 34
White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6
Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10
W.W. King 28, Wardlaw Academy 14
Northside Christian at Beaufort Academy
Statewide
Abbeville 34, Clinton 16
Allendale-Fairfax 56, Charleston Charter 0
Andrew Jackson 26, North Central 0
Aynor 43, West Columbus, N.C. 0
Barnwell 45, Swansea 7
Belton-Honea Path 35, Palmetto 21
Bishop England 13, Woodland 12
Blacksburg 28, Walhalla 11
Blackville-Hilda 28, Denmark-Olar 0
Blythewood 20, Irmo 12
Boiling Springs 45, Laurens 10
Broome 34, James F. Byrnes 28
C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0
Cane Bay 24, Timberland 6
Carolina Academy 30, King's Academy 13
Carvers Bay 20, Andrews 0
Cathedral Academy 60, Laurens Academy 0
Chapin 20, Brookland-Cayce 17
Chapman 59, Blue Ridge 7
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 22, Pinewood Prep 6
Cheraw 27, Central 6
Chesnee 35, Berea 13
Chester 54, Lower Richland 19
Colleton County 28, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Crescent 33, Fox Creek 29
Crestwood 50, Marion 12
Cross 51, Baptist Hill 18
Dillon 37, Wilson 0
Dorchester Academy 52, John Paul II 6
Dorman 27, Rock Hill 24
Dreher 42, Calhoun County 28
Dutch Fork 45, River Bluff 7
Eastside 49, Southside 0
Estill 42, Williston-Elko 28
Fairfield Central 20, Newberry 7
First Baptist 41, Academic Magnet 22
Florence Christian 40, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Fort Dorchester 54, Wando 14
Gaffney 31, Hillcrest 10
Georgetown 29, St. James 0
Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet Academy 6
Greenville 64, J.L. Mann 24
Greenwood 21, Aiken 7
Greer 34, Woodruff 21
Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7
Hanahan 28, St. John's 27
Hartsville 28, Marlboro County 6
James Island 21, Stratford 7
Kingstree 49, Latta 18
Lake City 39, Darlington 0
Lake Marion 64, Burke 13
Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14
Landrum 56, West Oak 9
Laurence Manning Academy 57, Heathwood Hall 14
Mid-Carolina 26, Ninety Six 23
Midland Valley 35, Silver Bluff 18
Mullins 48, Johnsonville 29
Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21
North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3
Northwestern 35, Spartanburg 31
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 31, Airport 26
Patrick Henry Academy 38, Clarendon Hall Academy 14
Porter-Gaud 38, Ben Lippen 26
Powdersville 33, Liberty 13
Richland Northeast 7, A.C. Flora 3
Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, North 12
Ridge View 33, Union County 30
Robert E. Lee Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14
Saluda 29, Batesburg-Leesville 26
Seneca 12, Easley 7
South Aiken 27, Lugoff-Elgin 7
South Florence 53, Manning 0
Spring Valley 34, Lexington 28
St. Andrew's, Ga. 33, Northwood Academy 31
Summerville 27, Goose Creek 16
Sumter 28, Lakewood 0
T.L. Hanna 56, Mauldin 27
Thomas Heyward Academy 23, Calhoun Academy 22
Union City, Tenn. 62, North Charleston 6
W. Wyman King Academy 28, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 14
Wagener-Salley 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
West Ashley 28, Ashley Ridge 14
West Florence 37, Camden 34
Westside 41, D.W. Daniel 3
White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6
Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10
York Comprehensive 49, Fort Mill 39
Comments