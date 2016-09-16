Hill, running game lead Spring Valley past Lexington

Quarterback Quincy Hill rushed for 255 yards and a touchdown as Spring Valley opened region play with a 34-28 victory over Lexington on Friday at Harry Parone Stadium.
The Vikings finished with 356 yards on the ground, and held the Wildcats to 65 yards of offense in the second half.
“We felt like we could run the ball on them, and that is what we needed to do,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said.
Spring Valley led throughout the second half and had several chances to put it away, but Lexington’s defense stopped them twice in the red zone. Leading 34-21 late in the fourth quarter Vikings running Terrell Jackson fumbled a pitch from Hill and Drew Richardson returned it 76 yards for a touchdown with 1:46 left to cut the Vikings’ lead to 34-28.
Spring Valley recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
TURNING POINT
Leading 28-21 at halftime, Spring Valley scored on its first possession of the second half on Jackson TD run. The Vikings defense then stopped Lexington on fourth down at the 25 to maintain a 34-21 lead.
KEY PERFORMERS
Quincy Hill: Quarterback rushed for a career-high 255 yards, including a 71-yarder in the first quarter.
Drew Richardson: Lexington defensive back had 10 tackles, three for loss and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
KEY NUMBERS
2: Defensive touchdowns in the game. Spring Valley’s defensive touchdown was its first in five seasons.
269: Total yards for Lexington in the first half.
THEY SAID IT
“I’m really proud of our guys and the effort was fantastic. Defensively in the second half we really shut them down and frustrated their quarterback. That is what we needed to do.” – Bacon
“I watched a lot of film and knew what they were going to do It’s just the read option. They kept coming down and tried to take the backs out so I just got to run the ball.” – Hill
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
SV – Duckett 29 INT return (Hamilton kick), 10:33
LEX – Wells 52 run (Kennedy kick), 8:46
SV – Hill 71 run (Hamilton kick), 7:59
LEX – Wells 2 run (Kennedy kick), 3:23
2nd Quarter
SV – I’aulualo 1 run (Hamilton kick), 11:56
LEX – Davis 2 run (Kennedy kick), 6:33
SV – I’aulualo 2 run (Hamilton kick), 1:08
3rd Quarter
SV – Jackson 9 run (run failed), 8:47
4th Quarter
LEX – Richardson 76 yard fumble return (Kennedy kick), 1:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: LEX: Wells 13-81, Davis 8-65, C. Crouch 8-28, Smith 3-12, SV: Hill 19-255, I’aulualo 9-32, Jackson 13-61, Moore 4-20
Passing: LEX: Crouch 15-33-2 158 SV: Hill 1-3-1 21
Receiving: LEX: W. Crouch 4-60, Norman 3-32, Hiller 3-25, McGee 2-26 . SV: Jackson 1-21
Comments