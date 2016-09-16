Midlands Roundup: Dutch Fork rolls in region opener

At Lexington, Dutch Fork continued its strong start to the season with a 45-7 win over River Bluff in the region opener for both teams.
Reese Nichols and Ron Hoff each rushed for two touchdowns for the Silver Foxes. Dutch Fork outgained River Bluff 436-45. Nichols finished with 80 yards rushing and also threw for 131 yards.
Dreher 42, Calhoun County 28
At Calhoun County, Anthony Salters rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass as Dreher improved to 4-0 for first time since 2012.
Jay Washington added two rushing TDs and 175 yards on the ground for the Blue Devils.
Wilson Hall 16, Cardinal Newman 10
At Columbia, Justin Timmons had a one-yard TD run, and Sam Hilferty returned an interception 51 yards in the first half for Wilson Hall.
Shane O’Connor had an interception return for the Cardinals’ only touchdown.
Ninety-Six 30, Mid-Carolina 26
Ninety-Six scored with a minute left to defeat the Rebels.
Cade Ruff threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Mid-Carolina.
Hammond 54, Orangeburg Prep 7
At Hammond, Corbett Glick threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the first half for the Skyhawks.
Senior Edward Brantley returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the win for Hammond.
Chester 54, Lower Richland 18
At Lower Richland, Chester quarterback Malik Williams accounted for seven touchdowns in the win over the Diamond Hornets.
White Knoll 27, North Augusta 6
At North Augusta, Maurice Jones rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Sam Hayes had a 77-yard TD run to lead White Knoll to victory.
Quarterback Jacob Jeffcoat passed for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Timberwolves (3-1).
Bethune Bowman 22, CA Johnson 20
At Orangeburg, Teion Thomas threw for 150 yards and a TD and rushed for 42 in the loss for CAJ.
Markeyvicis Jones added 130 yards and a TD for the Hornets.
South Aiken 27, Lugoff-Elgin 7
At Aiken, Cody Boynton threw two touchdown passes for South Aiken.
Rahmel Burton had a TD run for L-E’s only score.
Keenan 36, Columbia 28
At Bolden Stadium, Myles Adams rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns for Keenan.
Saluda 29, Batesburg-Leesville 26
At Batesburg-Leesville, Saluda quarterback Tyrell Abney hit Malik Brooks on a 47-yard touchdown pass with less than four minutes to play.
Brooks also rushed for 135 yards and three scores and caught three passes for 69 yards.
Bishop Cannon and Tyreek Tolen each had touchdown runs for B-L and Jalik Oakman returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
Porter-Gaud 28, Ben Lippen 26
At Porter-Gaud, Oliver Machaud threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns and Porter-Gaud stopped Ben Lippen on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Patrick McClure threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Ben Lippen.
