Chapin edges Brookland-Cayce

Chapin football coach Justin Gentry has often said his team won’t win any beauty contest, but without question, they will fight to the end.
It happened again Friday night as the Eagles escaped with a 20-17 victory over Brookland-Cayce at Cecil Woolbright Field. Xzavion Gordon scored on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter for the winning points before Chapin had to withstand a couple of scoring threats by the Bearcats in the fourth quarter.
“This team doesn’t have any quit in them,” Gentry said. “My hats off to our coaches and players for sticking to it. It was a team effort. It wasn’t pretty at times, but we got the job done.”
Brookland-Cayce (3-1) had a bye last week, and the rust might have showed. The Bearcats turned it over five times and were penalized 15 times for 120 yards. The winning Chapin score was set up when Will Kroske intercepted a pass at the BC 34-yard line.
Five plays later, Gordon took the handoff, cut back to his left and sprinted into the end zone.
The Bearcats marched to the Chapin 30 but a mix up in the backfield resulted in a fumble that Nick Purdham recovered with 3:42 remaining.
After a punt, Brookland-Cayce got to the Eagles 40 but penalties pushed them all the way back to their own 26-yard line. A last second desperation heave was incomplete.
Chapin (3-2) stormed out to a 14-3 first quarter lead. Cooper Bemis, starting for the injured Trad Beatty, connected with Case Barber on scoring passes of 20 and 13 yards. The Eagles were limited to 113 yards in the first half but made the most of their opportunities. One score came after a BC turnover deep in its own territory.
Mike Williams scored on a 76-yard pass from Reed Charpia to make it 14-10 at the half. The Bercats took their only lead when they took the second half kickoff and consumed 7:17 of the clock before Dominick Perry scored on an 11-yard run.
Chapin has won six of last seven against Brookland-Cayce.
TURNING POINT
Brookland-Cayce was backed up deep in its own territory when Kroske intercepted the jump ball pass in the middle of the field. That gave the Eagles possession at the BC 34 and they scored their second touchdown after a BC turnover five plays later.
KEY PERFORMERS
Case Barber: The junior has seen time in the backfield and at wide receiver but because of injuries was Bemis’s top target. He caught 8 passes for 83 and two touchdowns.
Reed Charpia: The sophomore again showed he was one of the best play-makers in the Midlands. He threw for 235 yards and added 86 yards rushing.
KEY NUMBERS
7: Chapin has won 7 of the last 8 meetings against Brookland-Cayce
5: Total turnovers by Brookland-Cayce
THEY SAID IT
“It’s very difficult to overcome the big plays we had called back. We had two touchdowns called back but we have to clean that stuff up. We still have a chance to be a good team.” – Brookland-Cayce coach Rusty Charpia
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
C – Case Barber 20 pass from Cooper Bemis (Scott Samson kick) 9:11
BC – Noah Scott 40 FG
C – Barber 13 pass from Bemis (Samson kick) 0:04
2nd Quarter
BC – Mike Williams 76 pass from Reed Charpia (Jonathan Edwards kick) 3:46
3rd Quarter
BC – Dominick Perry 11 run (Edwards kick) 4:43
C – Xzavion Gordon 10 run (kick blocked) 0:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: BC – Reed Charpia 16-86, Rasheed Taylor 10-42, Cam Brown 3-13, Sammy Lykes 2-14, Mike Williams 1 – (-9), Raahzheik Mays 4-23, K J Adams 2-6. C – Kareem Bowers 10-28, Cooper Bemis 5-12, Xzavion Gordon 9-19, Nick Price 1-2, Mark Shealy 1- (-2).
Passing: BC – Charpia 20-31-3-235. C – Bemis 10-21-1-101
Receiving: BC – Williams 2-84, Lykes 4-56, Dominick Perry 3-48, Brown 1-9, Marquis McCoy 5-37, Joe Pradubsri 2-19, Raycron Williams,1-11 Rasheed Taylor 2-21. C – Case Barber 8-83, Kale Rhame 2-18.
