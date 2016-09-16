Early turnover sparks RNE past A.C. Flora

Sometimes, it just takes a spark.
For Richland Northeast, it came early in the second quarter when Javon Hill intercepted a pass and returned it to midfield to set up the Cavalier offense.
It would take Richland Northeast just five plays to find the end zone. Quarterback Aloysius Jackson dove in from 1 yard out to give the Cavs the lead in a 7-3 win on Friday night.
“I think we needed something there, and our defense made a big play,” RNE coach Jay Frye said
Jackson completed a 26-yard pass to Cedric Smith on the drive to set the Cavs up at the 3-yard line.
“We knew we had to make a play and come through,” Jackson said. “It was our turn to step up, and we did.”
A.C. Flora would have a number of opportunities, but penalties and mistakes continued to hamper each Falcon drive.
“We have a young offensive line, and they struggled tonight against an RNE front that is probably one of the best we will see this year,” A.C. Flora coach Reggie Shaw said. “We made a lot of silly mistakes and penalties kept putting us behind the chains.”
Despite making a 32-yard field goal early in the game, the Falcons missed two from 40-plus range.
“Those were some chip shot field goals for us, and we missed them,” Shaw said. “At worst, it should have been 9-7.”
RNE is now 3-1 and will face Airport next week.
“It’s great to keep winning games,” Jackson said. “We have 13 seniors, and it’s our last go round. We want to make history this year.”
TURNING POINT
On the third play of the second quarter, Richland Northeast’s Javon Hill intercepted a pass and returned it 17 yards to midfield. The Cavalier offense drove it 50 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
KEY PERFORMERS
Daquan Holley: Richland Northeast defensive end finished with two sacks, including one to stop an A.C. Flora drive late in the fourth quarter.
KEY NUMBERS
11: Number of total punts between the two teams.
4: Richland Northeast sacks
THEY SAID IT
“That was a real barn burner wasn’t it?” – RNE head coach Jay Frye after his team’s 7-3 victory over A.C. Flora.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
ACF: Thomas McCutchen 32-yard field goal (6:09)
2nd Quarter
RNE: Aloysius Jackson 1-yard run – Grayson Maxfield kick (9:28)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: ACF: Rodney McNeil 7-40, Coleman Pope 8-4, Carlton Andrews 7-3, Melik Rush 1-4. RNE: Jaden Washington 11-61, Aloysius Jackson 13-31-1, Treshawn Harmon 1-0, Twontae Wallace 8-31
Passing: ACF: Carlton Andrews 17-37-211 RNE: Jackson 13-26-94.
Receiving: ACF: Thomas Hollingsworth 6-78, Garrett Whetstone 2-39, Pope 1-23, Cory Riley 1-20, McNeil 2-23, Charles Chapman 2-10, Cam Riley 2-5 RNE: Charles Simons 4-25, Jaquain Hills 4-20 , Tariq Anderson 1-16, Cedric Smith 2-37
