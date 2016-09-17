High School Football

September 17, 2016

Midlands high school football schedule, Week 5

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Airport at Richland Northeast

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

Charleston Collegiate at Newberry Academy

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Coastal Christian at WW King

Columbia at Pelion

Dreher at Gilbert

Fairfield Central at A.C. Flora

Gray Collegiate at Brookland-Cayce

Great Falls at North Central

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Irmo at Lexington

Lugoff-Elgin at Lancaster

Mid-Carolina at Abbeville

North Myrtle Beach at Camden

Pinewood Prep at Ben Lippen

River Bluff at Blythewood

Spring Valley at White Knoll

Swansea at Silver Bluff

Wardlaw at Northside Christian

Westwood at Dutch Fork

High School Football

