High School Football

September 19, 2016 11:54 AM

Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

This week’s 10 high school football teams in the Midlands as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:

Team Prv

1. Dutch Fork (4-0) 1

Last week: Def. River Bluff, 45-7

Next game: vs. Westwood

2. Ridge View (5-0) 2

Last week: Def. Union County, 33-30

Next game: at South Pointe on Sept. 30

3. Blythewood (4-1) 4

Last week: Def. Irmo, 20-12

Next game: vs. River Bluff

4. Gilbert (4-0) 5

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Dreher

5. Spring Valley (4-1) 10

Last week: Def. Lexington, 34-28

Next game: at White Knoll

6. Fairfield Central (3-2) 9

Last week: Def. Newberry, 20-7

Next game: at A.C. Flora

7. Dreher (4-0) NR

Last week: Def. Calhoun County, 42-28

Next game at Gilbert

8. Brookland-Cayce (4-0) 3

Last week: Lost to Chapin, 20-17

Next game: vs. Gray Collegiate

9. Richland Northeast (3-1) NR

Last week: Def. A.C. Flora, 7-3

Next game: vs. Airport

10. Ben Lippen (3-1) 8

Last week: Lost to Porter-Gaud, 28-26

This week’s game: vs. Pinewood Prep

Dropped out: Lexington Newberry

Others receiving votes: White Knoll

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Spring Valley wins region opener over Lexington

View more video

Sports Videos