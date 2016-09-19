Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

This week’s 10 high school football teams in the Midlands as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:
Team Prv
1. Dutch Fork (4-0) 1
Last week: Def. River Bluff, 45-7
Next game: vs. Westwood
2. Ridge View (5-0) 2
Last week: Def. Union County, 33-30
Next game: at South Pointe on Sept. 30
3. Blythewood (4-1) 4
Last week: Def. Irmo, 20-12
Next game: vs. River Bluff
4. Gilbert (4-0) 5
Last week: Off
This week: vs. Dreher
5. Spring Valley (4-1) 10
Last week: Def. Lexington, 34-28
Next game: at White Knoll
6. Fairfield Central (3-2) 9
Last week: Def. Newberry, 20-7
Next game: at A.C. Flora
7. Dreher (4-0) NR
Last week: Def. Calhoun County, 42-28
Next game at Gilbert
8. Brookland-Cayce (4-0) 3
Last week: Lost to Chapin, 20-17
Next game: vs. Gray Collegiate
9. Richland Northeast (3-1) NR
Last week: Def. A.C. Flora, 7-3
Next game: vs. Airport
10. Ben Lippen (3-1) 8
Last week: Lost to Porter-Gaud, 28-26
This week’s game: vs. Pinewood Prep
Dropped out: Lexington Newberry
Others receiving votes: White Knoll
