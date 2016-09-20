S.C. Prep Writers High School Football poll

CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Westside
3. Northwestern
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Gaffney
6. Boiling Springs
7. Dorman
8. Spartanburg
9. Sumter
10. Greenwood
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, T.L. Hanna, Clover, Spring Valley
CLASS 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Ridge View
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Cane Bay
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Greer
9. South Aiken
T-10. Union County
T-10. Dreher
T-10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Lancaster, Richland Northeast, Chapin, Hilton Head Island
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Strom Thurmond
4. Fairfield Central
5. Bishop England
6.Woodruff
7. Chapman
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Gilbert
10. Newberry
Others receiving votes: Lake City, Broome, Powdersville, Georgetown, Chester
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Southside Christian
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Cheraw
5. Barnwell
6. Calhoun County
T-7. Allendale-Fairfax
T-7. Chesterfield
9. Saluda
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Chesnee, Lee Central, Andrews, Blacksburg, Andrew Jackson
CLASS A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. Lewisville
4. Wagener-Salley
5. McBee
6. Cross
7. C.E. Murray
8. Hemingway
9. Baptist Hill
10. Williston-Elko
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Blackville-Hilda, Bethune-Bowman, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, St. John's
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
