September 27, 2016 8:32 PM

Honor roll: Top Week 5 Midlands high school football performances

By Lou Bezjak

Offense

Quarterback

Devin Beckley, Camden – 21-of-29 passing for 362 yards, 2 TDs

Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 12-of-15 passing for 301 yards, 4 TDs; 60 yards on 6 carries

Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 16-of-31 passing for 234 yards, TD; 10 yards, TD on 9 carries

Effix Miller; Swansea – 10-of-19 passing for 233 yards, 2 TDs; 28 yards on 10 carries

Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 13-of-23 passing for 231 yards; 16 yards, 2 TDs on 6 carries

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 13-of-18 passing for 215 yards, 3 TDs

Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 10-of-17 passing for 190 yards, TD

Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 14-of-27 passing for 181 yards, TD

Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 11-of-20 passing for 158 yards, 2 TDs

Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central – 14-of-21 passing for 158 yards, TD; 31 yards, 3 TDs on 14 carries

Aloysius Jackson, Richland Northeast – 12-of-17 passing for 158 yards, 3 TDs; 139 yards on 15 carries

Patrick McClure, Ben Lippen – 10-of-27 passing for 147 yards, 3 TDs

Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 10-of-13 passing for 147 yards, TD

Cade Ruff, Mid-Carolina – 18-of-24 passing for 146 yards; 41 yards on 14 carries

Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 13-of-28 passing for 143 yards, 2 TDs

Jamel Jones, North Central – 4-of-5 passing for 135 yards, TD

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 15-of-20 passing for 130 yards, TD

Jo Jo Puch, Columbia – 11-of-16 passing for 127 yards, 2 TDs

Running back

Nate Miller, Columbia – 245 yards rushing, 3 TDs

Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 243 yards, 3 TDs on 34 carries; 1 reception for 20 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 70 yards, TD

Cedrick Cunningham, North Central – 216 yards, 4 TDs on 10 carries; 2 receptions for 42 yards

Anthony Wilson, Hammond – 215 yards, 2 TDs on 16 carries

Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 212 yards, TD on 22 carries

Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 183 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries

Jeffrey Tharp, Irmo – 175 yards, 2 TDs on 20 carries

Jay Washington, Dreher – 164 yards, 2 TDs on 16 carries; 2 receptions for 37 yards

Anthony Salters, Dreher – 142 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 5 receptions for 31 yards

Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 134 yards on 24 carries

Richard Kollie, Pelion – 134 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries; 1 kickoff return for 55 yards

Greg Williams, Swansea – 109 yards on 16 carries

Chris Woodall, Blythewood – 68 yards, TD on 6 carries; 3 receptions for 56 yards, 2 TDs

Wide receiver

Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 7 receptions for 197 yards, 2 TDs

Michael Williams, Swansea – 3 receptions for 157 yards, 3 TDs

Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate – 9 receptions for 155 yards, TD

Avery Barnes, Camden – 8 receptions for 116 yards

Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 6 receptions for 112 yards, TD

Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 3 receptions for 109 yards, TD; 55 yards, TD on 1 carry; 1 kickoff return for 86 yards, TD

Brett Duncan, Gilbert – 7 receptions for 106 yards, TD

Jalen Bates-Caldwell, Mid-Carolina – 9 receptions for 72 yards, TD

Clayton Lindsay, White Knoll – 4 receptions for 78 yards

Jack Theodore, Hammond – 5 receptions for 75 yards, TD

Austin Connor, Dutch Fork – 3 receptions for 73 yards, TD; 37 yards on 2 carries

Cortes Braham, Westwood – 3 receptions for 73 yards, TD

Ahquil Ross, Fairfield Central – 6 receptions for 72 yards

Charles Simons, Richland Northeast – 4 receptions for 68 yards, 2 TDs

Line

Andrew Snelgrove, White Knoll – Graded 94 percent, 2 pancakes

Philip Anderson, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 93 percent, 3 pancakes, 2 knockdown blocks

Chandler Brown, White Knoll – Graded 93 percent, 2 pancakes

Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 6 knockdown blocks

Kwesi Jackson, Dreher – Graded 91 percent, 2 knockdown blocks

Dwight Faust, Richland Northeast – Graded 91 percent, 2 pancakes, 1 knockdown block

J.J. O’Dell, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 90 percent, 3 pancakes, 2 knockdown blocks

Tristan Brown, Gilbert – Graded 90 percent, 3 knockdown blocks

Ryan Hiller, Westwood – Graded 87 percent, 3 knockdown blocks


 

Defense

Line

Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 19 tackles, 3 TFL, sack

Octavious Pringle, Brookland-Cayce – 13 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks

Kendrick Simpson, C.A. Johnson – 11 tackles, 4 TFL

Matthew Staley, C.A. Johnson – 10 tackles, 4 TFL

Linebacker

Matt Hall, Gilbert – 15 tackles, 2 QBH

Becan Floyd, Irmo – 14 tackles, 2 TFL

Alex Smith, Dutch Fork – 14 tackles, TFL

Jacob Rye, Gilbert – 13 tackles, FR, QBH

Dylan Oliver, Dutch Fork – 13 tackles, 7 TFL

Chandler Corley, Lexington – 12 tackles

Malik Rush, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, 2 sacks, FF

Zack Jones, North Central – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL

Secondary

Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate – 13 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBU

Markeyvicis Jones, C.A. Johnson – 13 tackles

Max Ward, Dreher – 13 tackles

Kyrell Mikell, Dreher – 13 tackles

Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 9 tackles, 2 INTs, PBU

Campbell Jordan, Camden – 8 tackles, INT

Trevon Duckett, Spring Valley – 2 INTs

Special teams

Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 106 return yards, 84-yard kickoff return for TD

Offensive Player of Week: Catriez Cook, Gilbert

Defensive Player of Week: Octavious Pringle, Brookland-Cayce

