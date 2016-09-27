Honor roll: Top Week 5 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Devin Beckley, Camden – 21-of-29 passing for 362 yards, 2 TDs
Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 12-of-15 passing for 301 yards, 4 TDs; 60 yards on 6 carries
Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 16-of-31 passing for 234 yards, TD; 10 yards, TD on 9 carries
Effix Miller; Swansea – 10-of-19 passing for 233 yards, 2 TDs; 28 yards on 10 carries
Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 13-of-23 passing for 231 yards; 16 yards, 2 TDs on 6 carries
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 13-of-18 passing for 215 yards, 3 TDs
Reed Charpia, Brookland-Cayce – 10-of-17 passing for 190 yards, TD
Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 14-of-27 passing for 181 yards, TD
Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 11-of-20 passing for 158 yards, 2 TDs
Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central – 14-of-21 passing for 158 yards, TD; 31 yards, 3 TDs on 14 carries
Aloysius Jackson, Richland Northeast – 12-of-17 passing for 158 yards, 3 TDs; 139 yards on 15 carries
Patrick McClure, Ben Lippen – 10-of-27 passing for 147 yards, 3 TDs
Elijah Heatley, Westwood – 10-of-13 passing for 147 yards, TD
Cade Ruff, Mid-Carolina – 18-of-24 passing for 146 yards; 41 yards on 14 carries
Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 13-of-28 passing for 143 yards, 2 TDs
Jamel Jones, North Central – 4-of-5 passing for 135 yards, TD
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 15-of-20 passing for 130 yards, TD
Jo Jo Puch, Columbia – 11-of-16 passing for 127 yards, 2 TDs
Running back
Nate Miller, Columbia – 245 yards rushing, 3 TDs
Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 243 yards, 3 TDs on 34 carries; 1 reception for 20 yards; 1-of-1 passing for 70 yards, TD
Cedrick Cunningham, North Central – 216 yards, 4 TDs on 10 carries; 2 receptions for 42 yards
Anthony Wilson, Hammond – 215 yards, 2 TDs on 16 carries
Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 212 yards, TD on 22 carries
Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 183 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries
Jeffrey Tharp, Irmo – 175 yards, 2 TDs on 20 carries
Jay Washington, Dreher – 164 yards, 2 TDs on 16 carries; 2 receptions for 37 yards
Anthony Salters, Dreher – 142 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; 5 receptions for 31 yards
Kyle Wright, Ben Lippen – 134 yards on 24 carries
Richard Kollie, Pelion – 134 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries; 1 kickoff return for 55 yards
Greg Williams, Swansea – 109 yards on 16 carries
Chris Woodall, Blythewood – 68 yards, TD on 6 carries; 3 receptions for 56 yards, 2 TDs
Wide receiver
Jo Jo Watson, Camden – 7 receptions for 197 yards, 2 TDs
Michael Williams, Swansea – 3 receptions for 157 yards, 3 TDs
Chylon Thomas, Gray Collegiate – 9 receptions for 155 yards, TD
Avery Barnes, Camden – 8 receptions for 116 yards
Lucas Prickett, Hammond – 6 receptions for 112 yards, TD
Kenny Benton, Blythewood – 3 receptions for 109 yards, TD; 55 yards, TD on 1 carry; 1 kickoff return for 86 yards, TD
Brett Duncan, Gilbert – 7 receptions for 106 yards, TD
Jalen Bates-Caldwell, Mid-Carolina – 9 receptions for 72 yards, TD
Clayton Lindsay, White Knoll – 4 receptions for 78 yards
Jack Theodore, Hammond – 5 receptions for 75 yards, TD
Austin Connor, Dutch Fork – 3 receptions for 73 yards, TD; 37 yards on 2 carries
Cortes Braham, Westwood – 3 receptions for 73 yards, TD
Ahquil Ross, Fairfield Central – 6 receptions for 72 yards
Charles Simons, Richland Northeast – 4 receptions for 68 yards, 2 TDs
Line
Andrew Snelgrove, White Knoll – Graded 94 percent, 2 pancakes
Philip Anderson, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 93 percent, 3 pancakes, 2 knockdown blocks
Chandler Brown, White Knoll – Graded 93 percent, 2 pancakes
Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 6 knockdown blocks
Kwesi Jackson, Dreher – Graded 91 percent, 2 knockdown blocks
Dwight Faust, Richland Northeast – Graded 91 percent, 2 pancakes, 1 knockdown block
J.J. O’Dell, Brookland-Cayce – Graded 90 percent, 3 pancakes, 2 knockdown blocks
Tristan Brown, Gilbert – Graded 90 percent, 3 knockdown blocks
Ryan Hiller, Westwood – Graded 87 percent, 3 knockdown blocks
Defense
Line
Da’Prince Haynes, Spring Valley – 19 tackles, 3 TFL, sack
Octavious Pringle, Brookland-Cayce – 13 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks
Kendrick Simpson, C.A. Johnson – 11 tackles, 4 TFL
Matthew Staley, C.A. Johnson – 10 tackles, 4 TFL
Linebacker
Matt Hall, Gilbert – 15 tackles, 2 QBH
Becan Floyd, Irmo – 14 tackles, 2 TFL
Alex Smith, Dutch Fork – 14 tackles, TFL
Jacob Rye, Gilbert – 13 tackles, FR, QBH
Dylan Oliver, Dutch Fork – 13 tackles, 7 TFL
Chandler Corley, Lexington – 12 tackles
Malik Rush, A.C. Flora – 11 tackles, 2 sacks, FF
Zack Jones, North Central – 7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL
Secondary
Duncan Rivers, Gray Collegiate – 13 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PBU
Markeyvicis Jones, C.A. Johnson – 13 tackles
Max Ward, Dreher – 13 tackles
Kyrell Mikell, Dreher – 13 tackles
Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 9 tackles, 2 INTs, PBU
Campbell Jordan, Camden – 8 tackles, INT
Trevon Duckett, Spring Valley – 2 INTs
Special teams
Bobby Irby, Dutch Fork – 106 return yards, 84-yard kickoff return for TD
Offensive Player of Week: Catriez Cook, Gilbert
Defensive Player of Week: Octavious Pringle, Brookland-Cayce
