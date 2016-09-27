Gilbert’s Catriez Cook does it all to earn Player of the Week honors

Catriez Cook didn’t hesitate when asked about his favorite part of Friday’s performance against Dreher.
“It would have to be the pass,” Cook said.
The Gilbert running back nearly overthrew receiver Brett Duncan on a 70-yard TD pass in the third quarter of a 56-27 win. Gilbert coach Chead Leaphart said Cook worked on the play for weeks in practice.
“Our guy was wide open and when Catriez launched it, we were like ‘Oh, he might have overthrown him, please get there, get there,’ ” Leaphart said. “It was great throw, but we told him next time just put it on him so he doesn’t have to run full out to get there. It all worked out well and was a good play for us.”
The pass was part of a big night on and off the field for the Indians’ senior.
Cook finished with 243 yards rushing and three touchdowns, caught two passes and also threw the TD pass in winning The State’s Offensive Player of the Week honors. Brookland-Cayce’s Octavious Pringle was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Off the field, Cook was named homecoming king at halftime and handled most of the barber duties following the game as the players took turns cutting assistant coach Mark Cagle’s hair. Cagle promised the players he would shave his head if the Indians got to 5-0.
Cook has been carving defenses this season for the Indians, ranked No. 8 in the latest S.C. Prep Writers Class 3A poll. He leads the Midlands with 952 yards rushing and is tied for the lead with 12 total touchdowns.
Still, Cook was passed over when the Shrine Bowl rosters were released Monday.
“I thought he had a great chance, but I do realize that lot of it is based on your year before’s performance, unfortunately for him,” Leaphart said. “Nothing against how he played last year, but he wasn’t a running back. They basically get a few games of film to evaluate this year. It makes it tough.”
Cook said he wasn’t bothered by the snub and hopes to make the North-South game. The 6-foot-2, 200 pounder has been the focal point of the team’s offense and a key reason the Indians are off to their best start since 1986.
Leaphart said he’s tailored the team’s offense around Cook, and his impact can be felt even when he doesn’t have the ball.
“We’ve got a big running back and we’re going to let him tote the mail,” Leaphart said. “It sets up play action and then our screen game. It is a lot of things that play off of what he could do. We’ve got other guys making plays for us and doing their jobs in their own right.”
