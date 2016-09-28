New attitude has undefeated Ridge View tasting success

There’s an excitement surrounding Ridge View football.
The Blazers haven’t had a winning season since 2007, when they finished 8-6 and were a state semifinalist. Over the past seven seasons, they lost eight games each year.
Then the Parks Era began.
Coach Perry Parks took over the Ridge View program last season, and despite a 5-6 record, he saw changes.
Now, Ridge View is 5-0 and hoping to have its first double-digit win season since 2006.
“Our kids are responsible for what we have been able to do this season,” Parks said. “They have done everything that we have asked of them. At the end of the day, it’s about them.”
Senior linebacker Damani Staley said Parks has given the Blazers an extra boost with his coaching style.
“Everything is 100 percent all the time,” Staley said. “They expect me to be a leader, and have set me up to take that role.”
Staley leads the Midlands with seven sacks and was named to the S.C. Shrine Bowl team.
Senior tight end Cameron Butler leads the team with 25 catches, and credits the turnaround to a change in attitude.
“Our freshman year, we would come out to practice and play around too much,” Butler said. “We weren’t focused on what we needed to do. This year, there is a maturity about this team, we’re a family.”
The Blazers have had a flair for the dramatic this season, winning four games by a combined 14 points.
Ridge View puts its unbeaten streak on the line Friday night against South Pointe. The Stallions are ranked No. 1 in the Class 4-A poll, and have garnered national rankings.
“We understand the importance of this game,” Parks said. “It’s my first time coaching against a nationally-ranked team, I’m excited. We tell our guys that the next game is the most important game, and this week we mean it.”
It’s the region opener for both teams, and with the elimination of the points system, Parks knows how important it will be for his team to stay on the right side of the region standings.
“With some of the teams we defeated, this would have been a great year for the point system,” Parks said. “We started 5-0, but we know if we don’t win in region, we’re not making the playoffs.”
South Pointe’s offense is led by quarterback Derion Kendrick, who has completed 80 passes for 1,007 yards, and running back Voshon St. Hill, who has rushed for 387 yards and four touchdowns.
“(South Pointe) is loaded across the board,” Parks said. “They are a fast, physical, well-coached team.
“We want to control the game and limit their opportunities,” Parks said. “It’s a bit out of the ordinary with a spread offense, but we want to shorten the game.”
