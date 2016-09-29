Week 6 Midlands high school football preview capsules

Batesburg-Leesville (3-2) at Allendale-Fairfax (4-1)
Radio/Internet – 1430 AM and www.PalmettoSportscast.com
Players to Watch – B-L: DL Zhadrian Burgess, QB Bishop Cannon ... AF: RB Richard Garvin, DE Deon Priester
Notes – Region opener for both teams and first meeting since 1996. B-L holds 2-1 series lead. … Allendale-Fairfax running back Richard Garvin has 417 yards and 7 TDs over his last two games. … A-F defense giving up 5.4 points a game. … Tyreek Tolen leads B-L with 539 yards rushing.
Blythewood (5-1) at Dutch Fork (5-0)
Players to Watch – B: QB Jordyn Adams, LB Micah Byrd ... DF: WR Bobby Irby, OL Malik Sumter
Notes – Matchup of No. 1 (Dutch Fork) and No. 3 (Blythewood) in Midlands Top 10 poll. … Dutch Fork WR Bobby Irby is averaging 167 all-purpose yards a game. DF is averaging 40.4 points per game and is the third highest scoring team in 5A. … Blythewood QB Jordyn Adams has 1,753 all-purpose yards. … The Bengals have given up just three points in the first quarter this season.
Chapin (3-2) at Dreher (4-1)
Radio/Internet – 107.5 FM and www.chapinfootball.net
Players to Watch – C: WR Xzavion Gordon, DB Will Kroske ... D: RB Jay Washington, ATH Anthony Salters
Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Chapin coach Justin Gentry going for his 100th win as head coach. … Chapin’s last road loss came in 2014 against Dreher at Memorial Stadium. … Dreher running back Jay Washington is averaging 150.6 yards rushing a game this season.
Lexington (4-2) at River Bluff (1-5)
Players to Watch – L: RB Dai’Quan Wells, DB Drew Richardson ... RB: RB Ti’juan Glenn, K Dawson Henis
Notes – Lexington has won previous two games between schools by a combined four points. … River Bluff kicker Dawson Henis was selected to the Shrine Bowl this week. … Six Lexington players have at least 100 or more yards receiving this year. … Lexington kicker Gunnar Kennedy is 6-of-6 on field-goal attempts this year. … River Bluff is yet to score in the first quarter this season.
Get news and scores sent to your inbox
Oops, you haven't selected any newsletters. Please check the box next to one or more of our email newsletters and submit again.
Oops, you didn't provide a valid email address. Please double-check the email field and submit again.
Richland Northeast (4-1) at York (1-4)
Players to Watch – RNE: QB Aloysius Jackson, DL Daquan Holley ... Y: LB Ke’Trael Lytle, ATH Jae’vion Matthews
Notes – Region opener for both teams. … RNE defense is allowing just 2.7 yards per rush to opposing team. … The Cavaliers are averaging 91.1 yards a game in penalties. … RNE will play three of next four games on the road.
Ridge View (5-0) at South Pointe (4-1)
Players to Watch – RV: DE Damani Staley, RB/DB LA Rogers-Anderson ... SP: QB Derion Kendrick, LB Bryson Cooper
Notes – Region opener and matchup of two of the top teams in Class 4A. South Pointe is ranked No. 1 in S.C. Prep Writers poll, and Ridge View is No. 4. … Both Ridge View (Damani Staley and Cam Butler) and South Pointe (Bryson Cooper and Ken’Darius Frederick) each had two players picked for Shrine Bowl this week. … Ridge View is averaging 452 yards of offense per game. … South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick has thrown for 1,007 yards this season.
Swansea (1-4) at Gilbert (5-0)
Players to Watch – S: QB Effix Miller, WR Michael Williams ... G: RB Catriez Cook, DB Dylan McNatt
Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart coached at Swansea the past six seasons. … The Indians are 5-0 for first time since 1986. … Gilbert running back Catriez Cook needs 48 yards for 1,000 on the season. … Swansea is giving up 44.2 points a game.
White Knoll (4-1) at Irmo (1-5)
Players to Watch – WK: QB Jacob Jeffcoat, LB Joe Beckett ... I: RB Jeffrey Tharp, RB Shakeem Bradley
Notes – White Knoll has won four straight games. … Timberwolves haven’t allowed a point in the first quarter this season and have given up 13 points over last three games. … Irmo’s Jeffrey Tharp had 175 yards rushing and two TDs last week against Lexington.
Woodruff (3-2) at Newberry (3-2)
Radio/Internet – 1240 AM
Players to Watch – W: WR Keith Person, QB Keegan Halloran ... N: QB Tyriq Goodman, RB Amir Abrams
Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Both teams ranked in 3A SC Prep Writers poll. Woodruff is No. 7 and Newberry 10th. … Game is first home game of season for Newberry, which has played at Mid-Carolina and Newberry College while stadium finished renovations. … Bulldogs are allowing 16.6 points a game this season.
Comments