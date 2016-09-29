High School Football

September 29, 2016 3:48 PM

Week 6 Midlands high school football preview capsules

By Lou Bezjak

Batesburg-Leesville (3-2) at Allendale-Fairfax (4-1)

Radio/Internet – 1430 AM and www.PalmettoSportscast.com

Players to Watch – B-L: DL Zhadrian Burgess, QB Bishop Cannon ... AF: RB Richard Garvin, DE Deon Priester

Notes – Region opener for both teams and first meeting since 1996. B-L holds 2-1 series lead. … Allendale-Fairfax running back Richard Garvin has 417 yards and 7 TDs over his last two games. … A-F defense giving up 5.4 points a game. … Tyreek Tolen leads B-L with 539 yards rushing.

Blythewood (5-1) at Dutch Fork (5-0)

Players to Watch – B: QB Jordyn Adams, LB Micah Byrd ... DF: WR Bobby Irby, OL Malik Sumter

Notes – Matchup of No. 1 (Dutch Fork) and No. 3 (Blythewood) in Midlands Top 10 poll. … Dutch Fork WR Bobby Irby is averaging 167 all-purpose yards a game. DF is averaging 40.4 points per game and is the third highest scoring team in 5A. … Blythewood QB Jordyn Adams has 1,753 all-purpose yards. … The Bengals have given up just three points in the first quarter this season.

Chapin (3-2) at Dreher (4-1)

Radio/Internet – 107.5 FM and www.chapinfootball.net

Players to Watch – C: WR Xzavion Gordon, DB Will Kroske ... D: RB Jay Washington, ATH Anthony Salters

Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Chapin coach Justin Gentry going for his 100th win as head coach. … Chapin’s last road loss came in 2014 against Dreher at Memorial Stadium. … Dreher running back Jay Washington is averaging 150.6 yards rushing a game this season.

Lexington (4-2) at River Bluff (1-5)

Players to Watch – L: RB Dai’Quan Wells, DB Drew Richardson ... RB: RB Ti’juan Glenn, K Dawson Henis

Notes – Lexington has won previous two games between schools by a combined four points. … River Bluff kicker Dawson Henis was selected to the Shrine Bowl this week. … Six Lexington players have at least 100 or more yards receiving this year. … Lexington kicker Gunnar Kennedy is 6-of-6 on field-goal attempts this year. … River Bluff is yet to score in the first quarter this season.


 

Richland Northeast (4-1) at York (1-4)

Players to Watch – RNE: QB Aloysius Jackson, DL Daquan Holley ... Y: LB Ke’Trael Lytle, ATH Jae’vion Matthews　

Notes – Region opener for both teams. … RNE defense is allowing just 2.7 yards per rush to opposing team. … The Cavaliers are averaging 91.1 yards a game in penalties. … RNE will play three of next four games on the road.

Ridge View (5-0) at South Pointe (4-1)

Players to Watch – RV: DE Damani Staley, RB/DB LA Rogers-Anderson ... SP: QB Derion Kendrick, LB Bryson Cooper

Notes – Region opener and matchup of two of the top teams in Class 4A. South Pointe is ranked No. 1 in S.C. Prep Writers poll, and Ridge View is No. 4. … Both Ridge View (Damani Staley and Cam Butler) and South Pointe (Bryson Cooper and Ken’Darius Frederick) each had two players picked for Shrine Bowl this week. … Ridge View is averaging 452 yards of offense per game. … South Pointe QB Derion Kendrick has thrown for 1,007 yards this season.

Swansea (1-4) at Gilbert (5-0)

Players to Watch – S: QB Effix Miller, WR Michael Williams ... G: RB Catriez Cook, DB Dylan McNatt

Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart coached at Swansea the past six seasons. … The Indians are 5-0 for first time since 1986. … Gilbert running back Catriez Cook needs 48 yards for 1,000 on the season. … Swansea is giving up 44.2 points a game.

White Knoll (4-1) at Irmo (1-5)

Players to Watch – WK: QB Jacob Jeffcoat, LB Joe Beckett ... I: RB Jeffrey Tharp, RB Shakeem Bradley

Notes – White Knoll has won four straight games. … Timberwolves haven’t allowed a point in the first quarter this season and have given up 13 points over last three games. … Irmo’s Jeffrey Tharp had 175 yards rushing and two TDs last week against Lexington.

Woodruff (3-2) at Newberry (3-2)

Radio/Internet – 1240 AM

Players to Watch – W: WR Keith Person, QB Keegan Halloran ... N: QB Tyriq Goodman, RB Amir Abrams

Notes – Region opener for both teams. … Both teams ranked in 3A SC Prep Writers poll. Woodruff is No. 7 and Newberry 10th. … Game is first home game of season for Newberry, which has played at Mid-Carolina and Newberry College while stadium finished renovations. … Bulldogs are allowing 16.6 points a game this season.

