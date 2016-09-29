Big test for top Midlands teams Dutch Fork, Blythewood

Blythewood coach Dan Morgan couldn’t find too many weaknesses when looking at Dutch Fork’s offense this week.
“They are dadgum good and have got a lot of talent,” Morgan said. “All those athletes, they got us stressed out. They are an impressive ball club.”
Morgan hopes the Bengals can slow down the Silver Foxes offense in Friday’s marquee matchup with two of the favorites in Region 5-5A. Dutch Fork (5-0) has been ranked No. 1 in 5A since defeating Fort Dorchester on Sept. 1 on while Blythewood (5-1) is No. 10 in this week’s S.C. Prep Writers poll.
The Silver Foxes are averaging 40.4 points a game, third most in Class 5A, and have scored 45 or more points three times this season.
One of the strengths of the Silver Foxes’ offense is its receivers Austin Connor, Bobby Irby and Clemson baseball commit Ward Hacklen, all who caught TD passes in last week’s win over Westwood. Connor is the ninth ranked prospect in the state, according to 247Sports and has bounced back after a slow start. Irby has emerged into one of the Midlands best receivers in the first half of the season. The senior has caught 22 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week against Westwood.
“We are better team now than what we were before. I think everyone knows their role and knows what they can do,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said.
The receivers, along with running back Ron Hoff, give quarterback Reese Nichols plenty of weapons in his first year as quarterback. Nichols has thrown for 854 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We get better each week,” Irby said. “We perfect our graft each day. As a whole, we have improved from quarterback, running receivers and lineman. We just got better.”
Blythewood’s offense creates its own match-up problems for the Silver Foxes, who must find a way to slow down dual-threat quarterback Jordyn Adams. The junior has been one of the area’s best signal callers in his first year as a starter and leads the team in rushing and passing.
Through six games, Adams is completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,156 yards and 11 TDs while running for 397 yards and six TDs. He also is eighth in the Midlands in punting with a 37.1 yard-average.
“When he has the ball in his hands, he is dangerous. He can throw it and can run it. He is a real threat. He is a threat to take over a ball game,” Knotts said. “If you really rush the passer and go by him, he steps up and runs. If you are slow to rush like River Bluff did, he picks you apart. I think you got to have a mix on how you are going to get after him.
“We got a good little plan we think and we don’t think one player can beat us. We will get after it pretty good.”
Morgan has been pleased with Adams’ progression so far and said his deep throws last week against River Bluff were the best he has been all season. Morgan’s biggest concern will be the continued development of the Bengals’ offensive line against the Silver Foxes’ aggressive defense. Dutch Fork recorded six sacks against Westwood last week.
“Our offense still has a long way to go and I worry about them thinking we have arrived after last Friday,” said Morgan whose team won 56-0 against River Bluff last week. “But I like the guys we are taking in and it should be a great game.”
