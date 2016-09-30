Photos: Dutch Fork vs. Blythewood football

Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols runs for a touchdown during the second half against Blythewood Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Sean Rayford
Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols attempts a pass against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff fights for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams attempts a pass against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols runs for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork receiver Ward Hacklin celebrates a touchdown against Blythewood Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols runs for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork receiver Bobby Irby picks up yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols runs for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff fights for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
A Dutch Fork cheerleader makes a face at a teammate before kickoff against Blythewood Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork fans react during the opening kickoff against Blythewood Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood receiver Christopher Woodall carries the football against Dutch Fork Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Blythewood quarterback Jordyn Adams runs for yardage against the Dutch Fork defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
Dutch Fork running back Ron Hoff fights for yardage against the Blythewood defense Friday night at Dutch Fork High School. September 30, 2016
