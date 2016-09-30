Roundup: Lexington defeats River Bluff; Gilbert goes to 6-0

At River Bluff, Lexington scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat rival River Bluff 20-7 on Friday.
Dai’Quan Wells and Chase Crouch each had TD runs in the fourth for Lexington. Wells finished with 152 yards rushing and a TD. Crouch added 67 yards in the air and rushed for 57.
Ti’Juan Glenn led River Bluff with 89 yards rushing.
Gilbert 48, Swansea 6
At Gilbert, Catriez Cook rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians improved to 6-0.
Quarterback Josh Strickland threw for 159 yards and a TD for the Indians.
A.C. Flora 44, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28
At Orangeburg, Carlton Andrews threw for 236 yards and a TD and the Falcons began region play with a victory.
O-W, which trailed 24-14 at halftime, cut the lead to 31-28 in the fourth quarter, but Flora scored the final 13 points. Flora’s T’Ziah Miller caught a TD pass and also rushed for one.
Brookland-Cayce 49, Pelion 6
At Pelion, Brookland-Cayce scored a pair of defensive touchdowns and Reed Charpia threw two touchdowns for the Bearcats.
Sammy Lykes returned a kickoff for a TD and ran a touchdown for B-C.
Gray Collegiate 21, Keenan 14
At Keenan, Bryce Fields threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and Gray won its first region game in school history.
The War Eagles held Keenan to 150 total yards.
Hammond 48, Augusta Christian 0
At Augusta, Bryce Glick threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns, and Hammond scored 42 points in the first half in improving to 5-1.
Jack Theodore caught five passes for 124 yards and three scores, and Anthony Wilson rushed for 85 yards and a TD.
Ben Lippen 28, Laurence Manning 27
At Manning, Ben Lippen stopped LMA on a 2-point conversion on the final play to snap a two-game losing streak.
Bryce Thompson returned a kickoff for a TD and also ran a score in. Kyle Wright and Patrick McClure also added TD runs for Ben Lippen.
Pinewood Prep 48, Cardinal Newman 19
At Pinewood, Andrew Latham rushed for 157 yards and four TDs for Pinewood.
CN’s Cam Tringali passed for 235 yards and three scores.
Saluda 56, Eau Claire 7
At Saluda, Malik Brooks scored three TDs and Saluda’s defense forced four turnovers and scored two TDs.
Nate Miller 19 carries for 121 yards and TD. JoJo Puch threw a 57 yard TD pass.
Lugoff-Elgin 40, Lakewood 7
At Sumter, quarterback Chandler Price ran for two touchdowns and passed for a score to Jermaine Jenkins in Lakewood’s homecoming game.
Joe Summers added a punt return for a touchdown, and the Demons (3-4) added rushing scores from Rhamel Burton and Chase Roberts.
