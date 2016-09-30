Richland Northeast can’t keep up with York on the road

York has become somewhat notorious for being a second-half team.
As Region 3-4A play began Friday, the Cougars changed that reputation in getting three first-half scores from running back Paul Moore on the way to a 41-14 win over Richland Northeast.
York (2-4, 1-0 Region 3-4A) faced a powerful Cavalier offense, paced by quarterback Aloysius Jackson. Jackson ran 24 times for more than 60 yards and completed just over 50 percent of his passes for another 125.
Turning point
A Myles Prosser punt pinned the Cavaliers deep in their own territory on their third drive, and an 11-yard sack by Dondre Douglas left the visitors in a precarious spot at their own 1-yard line. The Cavaliers punt traveled just four yards, though, giving the Cougars the ball in prime position. Moore cashed in his first score of the night, going five yards in one play to put York ahead 10-0.
Critical
Richland Northeast (4-2, 0-1) began a drive at its own 22 nearing the midway point of the second quarter, down 17-7. Jaevion Matthews jumped in front of a Cavalier pass on the first play, setting up the Cougars just outside the red zone. The drive stalled, but a 37-yard Myles Prosser field goal gave York a 20-7 lead and helped to squash any Cavalier momentum, for the time being.
Twontae Wallaces 14-yard touchdown scamper knifed the York lead to 27-14 with 7:32 to go in the game, again appearing to seize momentum. York answered with an eight-play, 79-yard drive on which Moore scored for the fourth time, extending the York margin to 34-14 and largely putting away the Cavaliers.
Star contributions
▪ Moore carried 13 times for 50 yards in his three first-half trips to the end zone, finishing with 113 yards on 24 carries.
▪ Jackson paced the Cavaliers on offense, turning in nearly 200 total yards. Running backs Jaden Washington and Twontae Wallace combined for nearly 130 yards themselves, with Wallace adding a touchdown.
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Y – Myles Prosser 24 field goal 8:31
Y – Paul Moore 5 run (Prosser kick) 2:31
RNE – Aloysius Jackson 2 run (Grayson Maxfield kick) :20.1
Second quarter
Y – Moore 2 run (Prosser kick) 8:31
Y – Prosser 37 field goal 7:57
Y– Moore 2 run (Prosser kick) 1:44
Third quarter
RNE – Twontae Wallace 14 run (Maxfield kick) 7:32
Y– Moore 6 run (Prosser kick) 5:03
Fourth quarter
Y – Jaevion Matthews 86 pass from Ethan Mitchell (Prosser kick) 6:47
