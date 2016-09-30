Ridge View suffers first loss at hands of South Pointe

South Pointe dealt Ridge View its first loss of the season Friday night, a 46-21 rout reminding the up-and-coming Blazers which team was still the top dog in Region 3-4A.
Ridge View opened the season with five consecutive wins – the Blazers’ best start in nine years. But all of their positive momentum crashed to the grass with a thud Friday night, slammed to the turf by a relentless Stallion pass rush.
“They’re a really good football team. You gotta feel good when you score that many,” South Pointe coach Strait Herron said. “We made some mistakes, but always they played really, really hard.”
There were 23 total flags and the teams decided against shaking hands after the game following some altercations in the fourth quarter.
Critical
Ridge View’s lack of a punter helped South Pointe flip the field and reclaim control of the game in the third quarter with 10 straight points. A 20-yard punt resulted in Voshon St. Hill’s 29-yard TD run on the next play, before another punt, an 11-yard effort into the South Pointe sideline, led to a Stallions’ 21-yard field goal two seconds into the fourth quarter.
Star contributions
▪ St. Hill caught four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, and was extremely dangerous in the screen game. South Pointe’s offensive line would invite rushing Blazers into the backfield, QB Derion Kendrick would dump the ball over top of them and St. Hill would take off downfield. St. Hill added 60 yards rushing and another touchdown, and wasn’t impacted by the chippiness that lingered throughout the game.
▪ Ridge View senior Latheron Rogers-Anderson showed his ability, scoring on both of the two offensive touches he had in the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
SP - Jonathan Muhammad 13 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 10:03
SP- Ken’darius Fredrick 5 pass from Kendrick (kick failed), 6:03
RV - Tre High 5 pass from Jalen Smith (Nick Lawyer kick), 1:00
Second quarter
SP - Muhammad 46 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 4:20
SP - Potter 49-yard field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
RV - Latheron Rogers-Anderson 18 run (Ali Kelley run), 7:32
SP - Voshon St. Hill 29 run (Potter kick), 3:12
Fourth quarter
SP - Potter 21-yard field goal, 11:58
RV - Rogers-Anderson 35 pass from Smith (pass failed), 8:41
SP - St. Hill 57 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 7:17
SP - Joe Ervin 10 run (Potter kick), 2:49
Comments