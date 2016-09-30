QB Reese Nichols propels Silver Foxes

Quarterback Reese Nichols threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as top-ranked Dutch Fork defeated Blythewood 35-13 on Friday in a battle of two of the Midlands top teams.
Freshman Ron Hoff added 170 yards rushing and two scores as the Silver Foxes improved to 6-0 for the first time under Tom Knotts.
Dutch Fork scored on its first three possessions and withstood a Blythewood comeback in the second half.
The Bengals cut it to two scores twice in the second half, the second coming on Jordyn Adams’ 48-yard run to close Dutch Fork’s lead to 28-13 with 3:00 left in the third. After the score, Blythewood recovered the onside kick, but couldn’t do anything with it.
Dutch Fork scored on the next possession on Nichols’ 7-yard run to make it 35-13.
TURNING POINT
Trailing 14-0, Blythewood attempted a fake punt on its own 50-yard line and was unsuccessful. Dutch Fork answered with a 7-play, 50-yard drive, capped by Hoff’s 2-yard TD to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.
KEY PERFORMERS
Ron Hoff: The converted linebacker continues to be one of the surprises for Dutch Fork and came through with another 100-yard plus game.
Dutch Fork offensive line: The Silver Foxes’ group up front did a great job opening up running lanes for Hoff and protecting Nichols in the pocket.
Jordyn Adams: Blythewood junior quarterback didn’t have his best game, but still finished with 340 all-purpose yards and had a 48-yard TD run.
KEY NUMBERS
4: Number of times Blythewood turned the ball over in the first half.
3: Number of points Blythewood allowed in first quarter prior to Friday. Dutch Fork scored 14 in the first quarter.
THEY SAID IT
“Defense was special, man. They had that little breakdown at the beginning of the second half. But to shut out that cat (Jordyn Adams) in the first half. He (Adams) is the real deal. He is up there with Deshaun Watson and that cat from Louisville (Jackson)” – Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts
“We still are not where we want to be yet, but every week we are coming and pushing a little more for the next week.” – Dutch Fork quarterback Reese Nichols
“We came out with purpose and looked good in the beginning of the second half. We thought we were going to turn the game and were close to flipping the game. But Dutch Fork is one heck of a ballclub.” Blythewood coach Dan Morgan
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
DF – Hoff 12 run ( kick), 6:36
DF – Hacklen 38 pass from Nichols (Williams kick), 4:16
2nd Quarter
DF – Hoff run (Williams kick), 11:07
3rd Quarter
B – Riley 31 pass from Adams (Kline kick), 11:06
DF – Cannon 4 pass from Nichols (Williams kick), 5:37
B – Adams 48 run (kick failed), 3:00
4th Quarter
DF – Nichols 7 run (Williams kick), 8:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: B: Adams 13-57, Woodall 8-50,m Watkins 3-14. DF: Nichols 12-63, Hoff 25-170, Ragin 3-25
Passing: B: Adams 16-26-3 206. DF: Nichols 13-22-1 125
Receiving: B: Riley 5-94, Woodall 3-19, Benton 5-60, Coates 2-25. DF: Irby 4-13, Hacklen 2-46, Hoff 3-43, Cannon 3-20
