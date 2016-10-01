High School Football

October 1, 2016 11:29 AM

Midlands high school football schedule, Week 7

By Lou Bezjak

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday (Oct. 6)

Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Friday (Oct. 7)

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)

Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)

Curtis Baptist at Richard Winn

Dreher at Lower Richland

Dutch Fork at Lexington

Edisto at Pelion

Fairfield Central at Camden

Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce

Gray Collegiate at Saluda

Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Irmo at Spring Valley

Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood

Mid-Carolina at Clinton

Newberry at Broome

Newberry Academy at Cathedral Academy

North Augusta at Airport

North Central at Cheraw

Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen

River Bluff at White Knoll

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Westwood at South Pointe

WW King at Northside Christian

York at Ridge View

High School Football

