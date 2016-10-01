Midlands high school football schedule, Week 7

All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday (Oct. 6)
Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Friday (Oct. 7)
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell
Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park)
Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
Curtis Baptist at Richard Winn
Dreher at Lower Richland
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Edisto at Pelion
Fairfield Central at Camden
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce
Gray Collegiate at Saluda
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
Irmo at Spring Valley
Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood
Mid-Carolina at Clinton
Newberry at Broome
Newberry Academy at Cathedral Academy
North Augusta at Airport
North Central at Cheraw
Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen
River Bluff at White Knoll
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Westwood at South Pointe
WW King at Northside Christian
York at Ridge View
