October 3, 2016 8:40 PM

Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:

1. Dutch Fork (6-0) 1

Last week: Def. Blythewood, 35-13

This week: at Lexington

2. Gilbert (6-0) 4

Last week: Def. Swansea, 38-6

This week: at Brookland-Cayce

3. Ridge View (5-1) 2

Last week: Lost to South Pointe, 46-21

This week: vs. York

4. (tie) Blythewood (5-2) 3

Last week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 35-13

This week: Off

4. (tie) Fairfield Central (5-2) 5

Last week: Def. Columbia, 49-15

This week: at Camden


 

6. Brookland-Cayce (5-1) 7

Last week: Def. Pelion, 49-6

This week: vs. Gilbert

7. Spring Valley (4-2) 8

Last week: Off

This week: vs. Irmo

8. Hammond (5-1) NR

Last week: Def. Augusta Christian, 48-0

This week: at Porter-Gaud

9. Lexington (5-2) NR

Last week: Def. River Bluff, 20-7

This week: at Dutch Fork

10. Newberry (4-2) NR

Last week: Def. Woodruff, 28-6

This week: at Broome

Dropped out: Dreher, Richland Northeast, White Knoll

Others receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Chapin, Dreher

