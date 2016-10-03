Midlands Top 10 high school football poll

This week’s top 10 high school football teams in the Midlands, as voted by a panel at The State. Teams listed with record and previous week’s ranking:
1. Dutch Fork (6-0) 1
Last week: Def. Blythewood, 35-13
This week: at Lexington
2. Gilbert (6-0) 4
Last week: Def. Swansea, 38-6
This week: at Brookland-Cayce
3. Ridge View (5-1) 2
Last week: Lost to South Pointe, 46-21
This week: vs. York
4. (tie) Blythewood (5-2) 3
Last week: Lost to Dutch Fork, 35-13
This week: Off
4. (tie) Fairfield Central (5-2) 5
Last week: Def. Columbia, 49-15
This week: at Camden
6. Brookland-Cayce (5-1) 7
Last week: Def. Pelion, 49-6
This week: vs. Gilbert
7. Spring Valley (4-2) 8
Last week: Off
This week: vs. Irmo
8. Hammond (5-1) NR
Last week: Def. Augusta Christian, 48-0
This week: at Porter-Gaud
9. Lexington (5-2) NR
Last week: Def. River Bluff, 20-7
This week: at Dutch Fork
10. Newberry (4-2) NR
Last week: Def. Woodruff, 28-6
This week: at Broome
Dropped out: Dreher, Richland Northeast, White Knoll
Others receiving votes: Batesburg-Leesville, Chapin, Dreher
