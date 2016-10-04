High school football games this week postponed

It looks like it will be Monday night football for Midlands high school football teams.
With all Richland and Lexington schools cancelled for the rest of week, there will be no high school football games played this week.
“Following orders of Governor Haley, Lexington School District Two will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (October 6, 7, and 8) due to the pending impact of Hurricane Matthew on the State of South Carolina. . . Also, all District meetings, after-school activities, including sports events and practices, have been cancelled,” read a statement from Dannette Bickley of Lexington District Two.
Other Lexington and Richland districts issued similar statements.
At least four games have already been rescheduled for Monday, including Dutch Fork at Lexington and River Bluff at White Knoll.
This isn’t the first time this season and Midlands teams had to deal with inclement weather. In Week 0, some teams were forced to move games to Saturday after heavy rains. A few weeks later, the remnants of Hurricane Hermine forced teams to alter their schedules with half of them playing a day early on Thursday and the others playing Saturday.
Last year, the flooding across the state forced the playoffs and state championships to be pushed back a week. The South Carolina High School League is supposed to release a list of updated games Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Teams won’t be able to practice or meet with their players when they are out of school.
"We had to play two games within a week last year and this year it been a weird year," Lexington coach Josh Stepp said. "Like we tell our players, ‘Control what you can control’ and the weather is something we can’t control."
"It is something we have no control over," Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy said. "We will communicate with them over the phone and internet the next couple days. But that is the way the season goes. It never goes like you plan. But you got to monitor and adjust."
Also, the high school state swimming championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the USC Natatorium have been pushed back a week to Oct. 14 and 15. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Elite Boys basketball camp also has been rescheduled for Oct. 15 at Ben Lippen High School.
Updated schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Hammond at Porter-Gaud, ppd., will be made up at another date
Gilbert at Brookland-Cayce, ppd., will be made up at another date
Edisto at Pelion, ppd., will be made up at another date
North Central at Cheraw, ppd., will be made up at another date
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman, ppd., will be made up at another date
Fox Creek at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium), ppd., will be made up at another date
Lancaster at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium), ppd., will be made up at another date
North Augusta at Airport, ppd., will be made up at another date
Gray Collegiate at Saluda, ppd., will be made up at another date
Westwood at South Pointe, ppd., will be made up at another date
Friday
Chapin at A.C. Flora (Spirit Communications Park), ppd., will be made up at another date
Curtis Baptist at Richard Winn
Dreher at Lower Richland, ppd., will be made up at another date
Fairfield Central at Camden, ppd., will be made up at another date
Irmo at Spring Valley, ppd., will be made up at another date
Keenan at C.A. Johnson (Bolden Stadium), ppd., will be made up at another date
Mid-Carolina at Clinton
Newberry at Broome
Newberry Academy at Cathedral Academy
Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen, ppd., will be made up at another date
Strom Thurmond at Swansea, ppd., will be made up at another date
WW King at Northside Christian
York at Ridge View, ppd., will be made up at another date
Monday
Dutch Fork at Lexington, 7 p.m.
River Bluff at White Knoll, 7 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell, 7 p.m.
Chester at Columbia (Memorial Stadium)
