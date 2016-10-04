Versatile Bemis paying dividends for Chapin

Cooper Bemis’ versatility has paid off for the Chapin football team.
The senior has played four positions this season with the bulk his reps lately coming at quarterback in place of the injured Trad Beatty. Bemis had his best game last week against Dreher, and was 22 of 31 for 350 yards with two touchdowns in the 48-20 win over the Blue Devils to earn The State’s Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Ben Lippen’s Garrison Moore was the Defensive Player of the Week.
“That is what we love about him we can put him in one spot one week, play one spot another,” Chapin coach Justin Gentry said. “He is a jack-of-all trades and master of all of them all at this point in the season.”
Beatty participated in some contact drills this week, and Gentry said it will be a week-to-week decision at quarterback.
The plan for Bemis at the start of the season was to play linebacker, receiver and return punts. But when Beatty went down with a shoulder injury, Bemis was pressed into duty at QB.
Bemis played quarterback on junior varsity, so the position wasn’t new to him.
“I have been all over the place. I’m just glad to step in where they need me,” Bemis said. “Stepping in for Trad isn’t easy because is obviously he is 6-foot-5 and Division I prospect. I have been trying my best. It’s not me doing it all. I have had plenty of help.”
Despite the height difference, Gentry said the offense hasn’t changed much other than getting Bemis out of the pocket more than Beatty. And Bemis is more comfortable rolling out and making plays on the run, something Gentry doesn’t have a problem with considering Bemis’ results.
Bemis is completing 60 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.
“He is a gamer. When the lights come on Cooper is going to shine brighter than any light bulb in those light poles,” Gentry said. “He has been heck of an asset for us the last four years. He is doing what we expected him to do. It’s been more shock to people around us. He knows his limits and doesn’t try to play outside of those. He is calm, cool and is going to play within those boundaries.”
