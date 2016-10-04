Honor roll: Top Week 6 Midlands high school football performances

Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Bemis, Chapin – 22-of-31 passing for 350 yards, TD; 29 yards, TD on 7 carries
Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 12-of-16 passing for 266 yards, 2 TDs
Corbett Glick, Hammond – 12-of-15 passing for 260 yards, 4 TDs; 12 yards, TD on 3 carries
Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 14-of-30 passing for 235 yards, 3 TDs
Stephen Kight, River Bluff – 11-of-22 passing for 225 yards
Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 16-of-26 passing for 206 yards, TD; 57 yards, TD on 13 carries; 5 kickoff returns for 77 yards
Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 15-of-31 passing for 180 yards, 2 TDs; 50 yards on 12 carries
Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 8-of-16 passing for 169 yards, 2 TDs; 83 yards, 2 TDs on 11 carries
Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 12-of-19 passing for 166 yards, 2 TDs
Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 12-of-22 passing for 166 yards, TD
Matthew Campbell, Dreher – 16-of-24 passing for 161 yards, TD
Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 13-of-22 passing for 135 yards, 2 TDs
Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central – 7-of-10 passing for 131 yards, 2 TDs; 31 yards on 3 carries
Aloysius Jackson, Richland Northeast – 12-of-24 passing for 124 yards; 74 yards, TD on 22 carries
Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina – 15-of-23 passing for 137 yards
Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 11-of-16 passing for 133 yards, 4 TDs
Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 12-of-22 passing for 120 yards; 19 yards on 5 carries
Running back
Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 170 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries
Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 170 yards, TD on 25 carries; 1 reception for 13 yards
Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 158 yards on 21 carries; 1 reception for 43 yards, TD
Shakeem Bradley, Irmo – 139 yards, TD on 22 carries
Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 128 yards, 3 TDs on 23 carries
Nate Miller, Columbia – 121 yards, TD on 19 carries
C.J. Wright, Airport – 116 yards on 14 carries 4 receptions for 64 yards, 2 TDs; 8 tackles, 2 PBU
Jay Washington, Dreher – 112 yards, TD on 23 carries; 2 receptions for 4 yards
Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen – 93 yards, TD on 4 carries; 78-yard kickoff return for TD
Cory Riley, A.C. Flora – 81 yards on 11 carries; 1 reception for 42 yards, TD; 8 tackles, 2 PBU
Anthony Salters, Dreher – 77 yards, TD on 8 carries; 8 receptions for 99 yards
Wide receiver
Case Barber, Chapin – 9 receptions for 147 yards; 4 yards, TD on 4 carries
Khale Rhame, Chapin – 8 receptions for 143 yards, TD
DJ Ledell, River Bluff – 5 receptions for 136 yards; 46 yards on kickoff/punt returns
Jack Theodore, Hammond – 6 receptions for 124 yards, 3 TDs
Garrett Whetstone, A.C. Flora – 4 receptions for 100 yards, TD
Mikal Hartley, Batesburg-Leesville – 2 receptions for 100 yards; 6 tackles, blocked punt, FR
Chico Carter Jr., Cardinal Newman – 4 receptions for 95 yards, TD
Kam Riley, Blythewood – 5 receptions for 94 yards, TD
Jaquain Hills, Richland Northeast – 3 receptions for 94 yards
Thomas Hollingsworth, A.C. Flora – 5 catches for 93 yards
Trip Bumgarner, Gilbert – 3 receptions for 89 yards, TD
Jamas Goins, Fairfield Central – 2 receptions for 79 yards, TD
Offensive line
Jarrett Sandy, Swansea – Graded 94 percent, 4 pancake blocks
Adam Snelgrove, White Knoll – Graded 94 percent, 1 pancake block
Collyn Richardson, Airport – Graded 92 percent, 6 knockdowns, 3 pancake blocks
Ricky Holmes, White Knoll – Graded 92 percent, 1 pancake block
Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 5 knockdowns
Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 3 knockdowns
Jamari Gordon, A.C. Flora – Graded 89 percent, 3 knockdowns
Robert Tyree, A.C. Flora – Graded 88 percent, 2 knockdowns
Defense
Line
Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, sack
Darius Bell, Gilbert – 14 tackles, sack, FR, QBH
Cary Dill, River Bluff – 11 tackles
Tyhem Shepherd, Batesburg-Leesville – 11 tackles, 2 TFL
D’Montre Smith, Keenan – 9 tackles, 5 TFL
Linebacker
Jacob Rye, Gilbert – 21 tackles, sack
Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin – 17 tackles, sack
Arthur Albritton, Gray Collegiate – 17 tackles, FF
Thai Wood, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles, TFL
Joe Beckett, White Knoll – 15 tackles, 2 QBH
Jacob Chavis, White Knoll – 15 tackles, TFL
Greg Williams, Swansea – 14 tackles, 4 TFL
Becan Floyd, Irmo – 14 tackles, TFL
Mac Eason, Chapin – 14 tackles
Darieus McCaskill, Westwood – 14 tackles
Isaiah Johnson, Westwood – 14 tackles
Matt Hall, Gilbert – 13 tackles, sack
Ricky Hinson, North Central – 12 tackles
Brian Horn, Westwood – 10 tackles, 76-yard fumble return for TD
Secondary
Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 12 tackles
Cedrick Cunningham, North Central – 12 tackles, INT
Luke Dobbs, Keenan – 11 tackles, 2 TFL
Eric Ricker, Lexington – 9 tackles, INT, 2 PBU
Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 8 tackles, 2 PBU
Special teams
Paxton Brooks, Airport – 2-of-2 FGs, 4-of-5 extra points; 3 punts for 47-yard average; 2-point conversion
Dawson Henis, River Bluff – 3 punts for 44-yard average; 1-of-1 extra points
Gunnar Kennedy, Lexington – 5 punts for 43.8-yard average; 2-of-3 extra points
Offensive Player of Week: Cooper Bemis, Chapin
Defensive Player of Week: Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen
