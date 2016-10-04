High School Football

October 4, 2016 11:02 PM

Honor roll: Top Week 6 Midlands high school football performances

By Lou Bezjak

Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Bemis, Chapin – 22-of-31 passing for 350 yards, TD; 29 yards, TD on 7 carries

Carlton Andrews, A.C. Flora – 12-of-16 passing for 266 yards, 2 TDs

Corbett Glick, Hammond – 12-of-15 passing for 260 yards, 4 TDs; 12 yards, TD on 3 carries

Cam Tringali, Cardinal Newman – 14-of-30 passing for 235 yards, 3 TDs

Stephen Kight, River Bluff – 11-of-22 passing for 225 yards

Jordyn Adams, Blythewood – 16-of-26 passing for 206 yards, TD; 57 yards, TD on 13 carries; 5 kickoff returns for 77 yards

Jalen Smith, Ridge View – 15-of-31 passing for 180 yards, 2 TDs; 50 yards on 12 carries

Bishop Cannon, Batesburg-Leesville – 8-of-16 passing for 169 yards, 2 TDs; 83 yards, 2 TDs on 11 carries

Bryce Fields, Gray Collegiate – 12-of-19 passing for 166 yards, 2 TDs

Josh Strickland, Gilbert – 12-of-22 passing for 166 yards, TD

Matthew Campbell, Dreher – 16-of-24 passing for 161 yards, TD

Reese Nichols, Dutch Fork – 13-of-22 passing for 135 yards, 2 TDs

Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central – 7-of-10 passing for 131 yards, 2 TDs; 31 yards on 3 carries

Aloysius Jackson, Richland Northeast – 12-of-24 passing for 124 yards; 74 yards, TD on 22 carries

Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina – 15-of-23 passing for 137 yards

Jacob Jeffcoat, White Knoll – 11-of-16 passing for 133 yards, 4 TDs

Teion Thomas, C.A. Johnson – 12-of-22 passing for 120 yards; 19 yards on 5 carries

Running back

Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork – 170 yards, 2 TDs on 25 carries

Dai’Quan Wells, Lexington – 170 yards, TD on 25 carries; 1 reception for 13 yards

Maurice Jones, White Knoll – 158 yards on 21 carries; 1 reception for 43 yards, TD

Shakeem Bradley, Irmo – 139 yards, TD on 22 carries

Catriez Cook, Gilbert – 128 yards, 3 TDs on 23 carries

Nate Miller, Columbia – 121 yards, TD on 19 carries

C.J. Wright, Airport – 116 yards on 14 carries 4 receptions for 64 yards, 2 TDs; 8 tackles, 2 PBU

Jay Washington, Dreher – 112 yards, TD on 23 carries; 2 receptions for 4 yards

Bryce Thompson, Ben Lippen – 93 yards, TD on 4 carries; 78-yard kickoff return for TD

Cory Riley, A.C. Flora – 81 yards on 11 carries; 1 reception for 42 yards, TD; 8 tackles, 2 PBU

Anthony Salters, Dreher – 77 yards, TD on 8 carries; 8 receptions for 99 yards

Wide receiver

Case Barber, Chapin – 9 receptions for 147 yards; 4 yards, TD on 4 carries

Khale Rhame, Chapin – 8 receptions for 143 yards, TD

DJ Ledell, River Bluff – 5 receptions for 136 yards; 46 yards on kickoff/punt returns

Jack Theodore, Hammond – 6 receptions for 124 yards, 3 TDs

Garrett Whetstone, A.C. Flora – 4 receptions for 100 yards, TD

Mikal Hartley, Batesburg-Leesville – 2 receptions for 100 yards; 6 tackles, blocked punt, FR

Chico Carter Jr., Cardinal Newman – 4 receptions for 95 yards, TD

Kam Riley, Blythewood – 5 receptions for 94 yards, TD

Jaquain Hills, Richland Northeast – 3 receptions for 94 yards

Thomas Hollingsworth, A.C. Flora – 5 catches for 93 yards

Trip Bumgarner, Gilbert – 3 receptions for 89 yards, TD

Jamas Goins, Fairfield Central – 2 receptions for 79 yards, TD

Offensive line

Jarrett Sandy, Swansea – Graded 94 percent, 4 pancake blocks

Adam Snelgrove, White Knoll – Graded 94 percent, 1 pancake block

Collyn Richardson, Airport – Graded 92 percent, 6 knockdowns, 3 pancake blocks

Ricky Holmes, White Knoll – Graded 92 percent, 1 pancake block

Josh Smith, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 5 knockdowns

Erikson Abney, Gilbert – Graded 91 percent, 3 knockdowns

Jamari Gordon, A.C. Flora – Graded 89 percent, 3 knockdowns

Robert Tyree, A.C. Flora – Graded 88 percent, 2 knockdowns

Defense

Line

Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen – 15 tackles, 2 TFL, sack

Darius Bell, Gilbert – 14 tackles, sack, FR, QBH

Cary Dill, River Bluff – 11 tackles

Tyhem Shepherd, Batesburg-Leesville – 11 tackles, 2 TFL

D’Montre Smith, Keenan – 9 tackles, 5 TFL

Linebacker

Jacob Rye, Gilbert – 21 tackles, sack

Adam Rowson, Lugoff-Elgin – 17 tackles, sack

Arthur Albritton, Gray Collegiate – 17 tackles, FF

Thai Wood, Lugoff-Elgin – 15 tackles, TFL

Joe Beckett, White Knoll – 15 tackles, 2 QBH

Jacob Chavis, White Knoll – 15 tackles, TFL

Greg Williams, Swansea – 14 tackles, 4 TFL

Becan Floyd, Irmo – 14 tackles, TFL

Mac Eason, Chapin – 14 tackles

Darieus McCaskill, Westwood – 14 tackles

Isaiah Johnson, Westwood – 14 tackles

Matt Hall, Gilbert – 13 tackles, sack

Ricky Hinson, North Central – 12 tackles

Brian Horn, Westwood – 10 tackles, 76-yard fumble return for TD

Secondary

Dylan McNatt, Gilbert – 12 tackles

Cedrick Cunningham, North Central – 12 tackles, INT

Luke Dobbs, Keenan – 11 tackles, 2 TFL

Eric Ricker, Lexington – 9 tackles, INT, 2 PBU

Sekwan Jenkins, Blythewood – 8 tackles, 2 PBU

Special teams

Paxton Brooks, Airport – 2-of-2 FGs, 4-of-5 extra points; 3 punts for 47-yard average; 2-point conversion

Dawson Henis, River Bluff – 3 punts for 44-yard average; 1-of-1 extra points

Gunnar Kennedy, Lexington – 5 punts for 43.8-yard average; 2-of-3 extra points

Offensive Player of Week: Cooper Bemis, Chapin

Defensive Player of Week: Garrison Moore, Ben Lippen

