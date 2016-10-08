High School Football

October 8, 2016 9:46 PM

Midlands high school football schedule

By Lou Bezjak

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman, 6:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Lexington at Blythewood

Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek

Friday

A.C. Flora at Midland Valley

Aiken at Airport

Batesburg-Leesville at at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Brookland-Cayce at Edisto

Buford at North Central

C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)

Camden at Chester

Columbia at Indian Land

Clinton at Newberry

Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond

Keenan at Saluda

Lower Richland at Chapin

Mid-Carolina at Chapman

Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher

Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman

Richard Winn at Laurens Academy

Richland Northeast at Ridge View

Spring Valley at River Bluff

Swansea at Pelion

White Knoll at Dutch Fork

Wilson Hall at Hammond

WW King at Newberry Academy

York at Westwood

