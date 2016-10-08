Midlands high school football schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Monday
Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman, 6:30 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Lexington at Blythewood
Gray Collegiate at Fox Creek
Friday
A.C. Flora at Midland Valley
Aiken at Airport
Batesburg-Leesville at at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Brookland-Cayce at Edisto
Buford at North Central
C.A. Johnson at Eau Claire (Bolden Stadium)
Camden at Chester
Columbia at Indian Land
Clinton at Newberry
Darlington at Lugoff-Elgin
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Keenan at Saluda
Lower Richland at Chapin
Mid-Carolina at Chapman
Northside Christian at Curtis Baptist
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Dreher
Porter-Gaud at Cardinal Newman
Richard Winn at Laurens Academy
Richland Northeast at Ridge View
Spring Valley at River Bluff
Swansea at Pelion
White Knoll at Dutch Fork
Wilson Hall at Hammond
WW King at Newberry Academy
York at Westwood
