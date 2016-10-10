Spring Valley linebacker picks up offer from Gamecocks

Spring Valley junior linebacker Channing Tindall picked up an offer from South Carolina on Monday.
“I grew up attending games at South Carolina, so it is mind-blowing that I have been blessed with the opportunity to play at the same stadium where I attended games when I was younger,” Tindall said.
Tindall said he plans to visit USC this month, possibly for the Tennessee game. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Mercer.
Tindall, 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, is having a breakout season this year for the Vikings and is one of the top tacklers in the Midlands. Through six games, he has 65 tackles and is tied for the team lead with four sacks.
Tindall had three sacks in the Vikings’ opener against Fort Mill and 20 tackles against Lower Richland.
